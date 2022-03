MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team is serving up some impressive play this spring. The Griz improved to 9-0 by opening Big Sky Conference play with a 7-0 road win over Portland State on Sunday at Tualatin Hills Athletic Center. They've been ranked No. 63 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) since Feb. 23, the program's first-ever national ranking, and they're one of only two undefeated teams in the 75-team poll, along with Utah.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO