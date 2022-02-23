ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘I Feel Violated’: Sacramento Police Investigate East Sacramento Home Burglary

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An East Sacramento woman said she feels “violated” after her home was burglarized. The list of items stolen, she said, is “bizarre” and includes her medical bag for work, energy drinks in her fridge, her phone and computer. The person the woman believes could be responsible, or at...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Officer Accused Of Secretly Recording Women

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Sacramento police officer is under investigation accused of secretly filming women during intimate encounters, authorities said Wednesday. The Folsom Police Department said they were investigating a criminal complaint into Officer Benjamin Gray of the Sacramento Police Department. Gray allegedly took video recordings of women in intimate settings without their knowledge. Investigators say they found images of potential victims. Folsom police ask anyone who was involved in a relationship over the last three years and feels they may have been a victim to contact the department. The Sacramento Police Department says Gray was placed on administrative leave when this investigation started last month. An internal investigation within the police department is also underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

A retired California correctional officer died in a road-rage shooting. They're on the rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lufino Reyes Mejorado was a good guy, his family says. The kind of guy who would pull over to help out another driver with a flat tire. The 60-year-old Sacramento man had worked as a correctional officer at California State Prison, Solano, until 2018, when he retired with hopes of continuing his education to become a social worker and help homeless people.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Crime#Csi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Authorities arrest 15-year-old in connection to Olivehurst shooting

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.  The shooting happened near McGowan Parkway and Fleming Avenue around 4:20 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was also a juvenile, but they did not say what age.  The victim […]
OLIVEHURST, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inmate Dies At Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

MILPITAS (BCN) — The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday the in-custody death of a 45-year-old male inmate. Based on preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s offices said there appears to be no foul play “at this time.” On Feb. 20, deputies assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility were alerted by the inmate’s cellmate who had pressed the emergency button inside of the cell, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, they said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 9:24 p.m. Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas (CBS) At approximately 9:52 p.m., the man was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the sheriff’s office said. The man was originally booked into the county jail by the Milpitas Police Department on Feb. 19. He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, and petty theft with priors, the sheriff’s office said. The district attorney’s office, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, and the sheriff’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of death. No further information will be released pending confirmation that the next of kin has been notified and there is more information on the investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.  
MILPITAS, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police investigating body found near off-ramp in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Reno Police Department confirms to KOLO 8 News Now that a body was found in South Reno, prompting a closure of the I-580 northbound off-ramp at Virginia Street. RPD and Nevada State Police responded around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Police said the...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy