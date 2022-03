Scott Eastwood's Suicide Squad character, Lieutenant GQ Edwards, could have been in The Suicide Squad, if not for some advice from Eastwood's father, he said in a new interview. When Warner Bros. invited Eastwood, whose father is Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, to join the cast of James Gunn's sequel to David Ayer's 2016 supervillain team-up, he wasn't sure what to do. So he called his dad, got a little clarity, and ultimately bowed out. And let's be honest: that decision almost certainly saved Lt. Edwards's life, considering what happened to most of the returning characters in The Suicide Squad.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO