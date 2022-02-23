ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Lila Shermeta

By LILA SHERMETA
underthebutton.com
 4 days ago

If students can shut up and enjoy their rice, then Penn Dining might consider...

www.underthebutton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Penn Dining
Austin American-Statesman

Daddy Days: Why fishing isn’t called catching

Every winter the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks rainbow trout in various public fishing ponds around the state. They’ll stock anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand trout and it’s a great opportunity to introduce Texas anglers to a fish species they typically wouldn’t find in Texas. Or it is in...
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy