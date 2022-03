Two bills aimed at improving working conditions — particularly at Amazon offices and warehouses — have stalled in the Washington Legislature. One of the bills, Senate Bill 5130, would penalize employers that refuse to share personnel files with workers when requested, while the other, Senate Bill 5891, would require employers to share more information about worker quotas in warehouses, part of an effort to protect workers from injury. Both bills have been removed from consideration during the ongoing legislative session, which is expected to wrap up in early March.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO