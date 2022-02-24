ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. juvenile officer accused of having sex with teen at the center

JC Post
 5 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former officer at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka is accused of having sex with a...

Preliminary hearing set for abduction, shooting of Kan. toddler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing is set for April 7th for the man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick County July 19. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kan. felon found with an AK-47 pistol formally charged

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon, prohibited from having a weapon, made a court appearance last week after police found numerous weapons at his residence. Alejandro Morales, 19 of Wichita, is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RCPD investigating alleged $17,000 theft of benefit funds

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3000 block of Pecanwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 27-year-old man reported a 55-year-old female suspect stole $17,000 of government benefit money....
MANHATTAN, KS
Police ID three who died after shooting at Kansas home

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a home in Lenexa have identified the three who died. According to Lenexa Police Department spokesman Officer Danny Chavez, the victims are 20-year-old John M. Williamson of Lenexa 22-year-old Sara M. Beck and 37-year-old Dustin J. Johnson both of Belton, Missouri.
LENEXA, KS
Sheriff: Evidence going to KBI after chase, arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect on multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement following a pursuit on Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1997 Ford Crown Victoria near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place for speeding, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police: Wanted Kan. man found hiding in walls of basement

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an incident at a southwest Kansas residence. On February 24, police served an arrest search warrant for 38-year-old Luis Adrian Molina of Garden City at 1208 A Street, according to a media release. During a search of the residence,...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Police ask for help to ID suspect in Kan. store armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and seeking information to help identify a suspect. Just before 9:00 p.m. on February 12, an unknown man entered the Dollar Tree in 2400 block of S. George Washington Boulevard in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The suspect waited for...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Man sentenced in fatal Kansas hit-and-run

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for a fatal hit-and-run. Justen Michael McCarter was sentenced Thursday in the death of 44-year-old Adam Wheeler in March 2020. Police say McCarter was speeding on a stolen motorcycle when he hit Wheeler, who was crossing a Leavenworth street.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Wichita police: Two deaths appear to be murder-suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the deaths of a man and woman at a recreational vehicle park appear to be a murder-suicide. Officers found the bodies of 56-year-old Jay Shrum and 59-year-old Marni Shrum late Thursday at the All Seasons RV Park. Officers went to the area after someone called 911 to report not being able to get ahold of them.
WICHITA, KS
Two charged in fatal beating of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two men are charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of a homeless man in Wichita. Sixty-three-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina made their first appearances in court Friday. Their bonds were set at $500,000 and their next court appearances are scheduled for March 7.
WICHITA, KS
32-year-old Kansas woman dies after single-car crash

OSAGE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before noon Saturday in Osage County. The Osage County Sheriff reported a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Deanna I. Smith, 32, of Topeka, was traveling in the 20800 block of South Urish Road, near Osage City. The vehicle left the road.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Deputies respond to injury accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies rolled to an injury accident on U.S. 77 Highway Sunday evening near mile marker 157. According to the Sheriff's Department, Saundra J. Reed, Junction City, was northbound on U.S. 77 in a Chevrolet Traverse. Reed attempted to turn eastbound on K-57 at mile marker 5 and struck a concrete barrier causing heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 7 - 25

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy photos. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Teteyana Williams, Assault, Endangering a Child, Arrested 2/24. Michael Flores, Distribute marijuana, Possession of...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas man jailed after wrong-way pursuit on Nebraska highway

HALL COUNTY, NE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a pursuit overnight in Hall County, Nebraska. Just before 2:230 a.m., a trooper observed an Acura MDX traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Wood River, according to a media release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Salina police seeking tips in counterfeit bills case

SALINA — On Saturday, Salina Police officers took several reports of a subject passing counterfeit bills at businesses in Salina. A total of seven businesses reported a female subject came into their businesses and passed a counterfeit $100 bill. Many of the businesses accepted the counterfeit bill(s) as legal tender. The subject was observed leaving some of the businesses in a vehicle, which was described as a silver four-door passenger car with an Arizona tag.
SALINA, KS
Sheriff says a local partnership is saving lives

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson informed the JC Breakfast Optimist Club this week that the partnership with the Junction City Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department Dive Team has saved five lives to this point. “Even if only one life were saved, it is worth it to have this team”, Sheriff Jackson said.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
