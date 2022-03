The following business announcements were the most popular for the Cy-Fair region in February. Officials with Houston Methodist announced Feb. 10 the board of directors had approved plans for the system’s ninth hospital, which will be in Cypress. The 106-acre property is located off Hwy. 290 between Barker Cypress and Skinner roads and was formerly occupied by Sysco Corp. Construction is expected to begin in the next few months, officials said, and the hospital is slated to open in the first quarter of 2025. The 400-bed hospital will be modeled after the comprehensive Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist The Woodlands facilities.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO