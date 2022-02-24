Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ve officially hit the final week of college basketball’s regular season. Here are your leading story lines in the Southeastern Conference …. 1. Who’s in? Who’s out? Right now, the SEC looks like a six-bid league for the NCAA Tournament with a seventh team projected among the first eight teams out of the mix. That would be Florida, which could still score two Quad 1 victories this week at Vanderbilt and at home against Kentucky. Otherwise, the top five teams in the league are virtual locks for the Big Dance and probably the sixth team (LSU), too.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO