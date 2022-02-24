ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou coaches go deep on Macon's arm, Burden's impact and Baker's scheme

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Reporters got a rare chance to visit with Missouri’s football assistant coaches Monday, including several new additions to Eli Drinkwitz’s 2022 staff. Here are 10 takeaways from the round of interviews. • Reps, reps, reps. That’s what this spring is about for redshirt freshman...
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Hogs, Vols marching into March

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ve officially hit the final week of college basketball’s regular season. Here are your leading story lines in the Southeastern Conference …. 1. Who’s in? Who’s out? Right now, the SEC looks like a six-bid league for the NCAA Tournament with a seventh team projected among the first eight teams out of the mix. That would be Florida, which could still score two Quad 1 victories this week at Vanderbilt and at home against Kentucky. Otherwise, the top five teams in the league are virtual locks for the Big Dance and probably the sixth team (LSU), too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou at South Carolina: Tigers head east on five-game skid

Where • Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina. Last meeting • Missouri 93, South Carolina 78, Feb. 20, 2021. Records • Missouri 10-19, 4-12 SEC; South Carolina 17-11, 8-8 TV, radio • ESPNU, KTRS (550 AM) About Missouri • The Tigers have lost five straight games...
COLUMBIA, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New year, new vision for Mizzou's new defensive boss Blake Baker

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s third defensive coordinator in three years is not here to talk about the past. Blake Baker doesn’t mind discussing his history, but not Mizzou’s necessarily. And certainly not 2021. That’s part of his core message to his assistant coaches and players this...
COLUMBIA, MO
