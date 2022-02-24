ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring: One Subtle Change That Will Make It Easier - IGN Daily Fix

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's IGN The Fix: Games, FromSoftware has made playing Elden Ring in co-op much easier than in its previous games - and easier than the previous network test made it seem. Elden Ring features a system...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Elden Ring Player Discovers Fix for Game's Biggest Issue

Elden Ring may be one of the highest-rated games of all time, currently boasting a 97 on Metacritic, but it actually has considerable performance issues. It doesn't matter what platform you're on either. Even on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's impossible to achieve a steady frame rate of 60 FPS. Meanwhile, on PC, the game's optimization leaves plenty of room for improvement. In fact, the frame rate on PC can be quite dodgy. Developer FromSoftware is aware of these issues and is currently working on a fix, but right now there's no word on when precisely these issues will be remedied. That said, in the meantime, if you're on PC, you may want to try the fix below.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

'Elden Ring' for PC Stuttering; Is There a Fix for Annoying Issue?

"Elden Ring" players on PC still can't catch a break from the game's issues just yet. FromSoftware's new action role-playing game was reported to have been patched to solve the game's problems when being played on PC. However, a PC Gamer report mentioned that the patch wasn't able to solve a few issues.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The first Elden Ring update improves controls and fixes bugs

Elden Ring patch notes are here just before launch tomorrow. Earlier today on February 24, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco released the full list of patch notes for FromSoftware's new game. Chiefly, this patch is focused on "improving the stability of the gameplay," with improved player controls, adjustment of background music, text adjustments, and balance adjustments for items and enemies throughout the new game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elden Ring PC performance problems and fixes, tested

After months of anticipation, Elden Ring is here. But the Lands Between aren’t as inviting as From Software suggested — at least not when it comes to performance. Like previous releases from the studio, Elden Ring is plagued with PC performance problems, including screen tearing, frame rate drops, stuttering, and network errors.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Mobile Device#Video Game#Fromsoftware#Valve#Steam Library#Daily Fix
PC Gamer

Elden Ring controller not working? Try this fix

It looks like Elden Ring's PC version may have some issues recognizing controllers. Dozens of players on the game's official subreddit, in the game's Steam forums, and one member of the PC Gamer team have run into a brick wall getting the game to accept controller inputs, and players are citing several potential solutions.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring mods to make Elden Ring less depressing on PC

Elden Ring, just like any other Dark Souls game, is very depressing. Here are some of the best Elden Ring mods to make it a bit more jolly. Elden Ring has just released last week, and it has already successfully done what it’s set out to do: revolutionize the Souls sub-genre, provide fans with a challenging game, and hurl players spiraling down to depression with the game’s unforgiving difficulty and depressing themes and subject matter. Some players, however, would prefer a game that is much less depressing, a game that they can play to relax to. While the subject of accessibility would prop up in many conversations, there are ways players themselves can modify their game experience to better suit their requirements without the intervention of the developers. Elden Ring is already said to be one of the most accessible games so far in the Souls sub-genre, but to some, it might not be enough.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring Steam Deck fix is coming next week

Valve hopes that a fix for Elden Ring's Steam Deck "heavy" stuttering will be available by next week. According to Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais, Steam Deck's "graphics team" has been "hard at work" to address the issues, and while there's no definitive date for when the fix will be publicly rolled out, the latest Proton update is already available "on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental".
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Critical Role Announces Elden Ring One-Shot

Critical Role will air a special Elden Ring-themed one-shot next week. Today, Critical Role announced that Bandai Namco had sponsored a one-shot inspired by the upcoming action-RPG game Elden Ring. Matthew Mercer will serve as the DM, with regular Critical Role cast members Marisha Ray and Sam Riegel joined by special guests Krystina Arielle, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Alexander Ward. Mulligan is a cast member and regular DM of Dimension 20, while Ward and Arielle are both TTRPG Let's Play veterans with multiple credits to their name. Ward is a cast member of the popular Vampire: The Masquerade series LA By Night, while Arielle has appeared on past Critical Role one-shots and is the host of the weekly Star Wars: The High Republic show.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy