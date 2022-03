The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for most of the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana, but what exactly does that entail?. The issue at play is uncertainty in the track of the storm, with some forecast models indicating that it could make a direct hit on the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs, while others suggest that it could slide to the south and bring more snow and icy conditions to central Illinois and Indiana.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO