ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: A frightening incident

thelakewoodscoop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Yaakov Fisgus, and I am a licensed home inspector with nearly 20 years in the construction field. On February 22, 2022, a child was playing on a deck that is about 10 feet off the ground. The child sitting on a toy car bumped into one of the...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Item

Letter to the editor: Incident should be reminder that zoning laws are important

When we know better, we do better. Unfortunately, a child's recent death was needed to remind us of the value of something boring yet important: zoning laws. Several decades ago, it was apparently easier to remember to restrict the building of stripper joints across from churches than to use the same vigilance when apartments with no sidewalks or commercial conveniences was built directly next to the bypass highway.
SUMTER, SC
B98.5

The Latest Supply Shortage Has Some Maine Parents Frightened

We saw our first pandemic-related supply issues way back in March of 2020. First, it was toilet paper. We're still not sure why people were hording toilet paper. A few weeks later, it was meats, shelf stable foods (this one actually makes sense), and other specialty food items. Unfortunately, we...
MAINE STATE
Lancaster Online

When a gathering turns frightening [letter]

It’s time to celebrate a family birthday, and many of those close to you are gathered at your home to take care of this special day’s business. The day is going well, but then you hear noises from your yard. Gathered there are a significant number of folks...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater
Syracuse.com

Coverage of Fowler incident lacked viewpoints of students, staff (Your Letters)

Regarding ”Syracuse student arrested in stabbing of 2nd student at Fowler; unclear how knife got in,” (Feb. 8, 2022):. The Syracuse community is hurting. As a teacher at PSLA @ Fowler, I’ve seen our children lost in their return to school after spending a year and half at home learning virtually. Watching a local news story attack my school after a terrible, violent incident left my heart heavy. Reading the news, Fowler looks like a violent school where everybody is afraid of being attacked or stabbed. It isn’t true. What is true is that, in the last two or three years, too many students have been lost to violence outside of school. These are children reeling in pain but if you watch the news, you’d think they were just mindless, violent criminals. But they aren’t. They are children. They are hurting. And they need our help.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy