Info – IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional

IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional

knightstownathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmission: $6 per session – purchased at the door; $10 season – PRESALE ONLY at KHS Athletic Office. Game 1: Tuesday 3/1 – 6pm – Shenandoah vs Northeastern. Game 2: Tuesday 3/1 – 7:30pm – Knightstown vs Hagerstown. Game 3: Wednesday 3/2 –...

WNDU

BOYS BASKETBALL: IHSAA sectional pairings finalized

Postseason play is right around the corner for Indiana high school boys basketball. Sectional parings were released on Sunday -- here are the matchups featuring Michiana-area teams:. CLASS 4A, Sectional 3 @ Plymouth. Mishawaka vs. Michigan City - winner plays LaPorte. South Bend Adams vs. South Bend Riley - winner...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

IE Varsity’s CIF Southern Section boys basketball championship previews

A preview of Friday’s CIF Southern Section boys basketball championship games involving Inland teams. Harvard-Westlake (24-2) at Centennial (29-1), 7 p.m. IE Varsity info: Centennial is the top-seeded team in the Open Division and advanced to the championship with pool-play wins over Bishop Montgomery, Damien and Crean Lutheran. The Huskies are looking to win their second consecutive Open Division championship, having beaten Sierra Canyon 80-72 last season. Centennial’s offense is led by the backcourt duo of Donovan Dent and Jared McCain, while Devin Williams and Aaron McBride provide size and length in the paint. Ramsey Huff rounds out the starting lineup and is the team’s top defender. Harvard-Westlake stunned Sierra Canyon last week to secure its first trip to an Open Division title game. The Wolverines have been a thorn in Centennial’s side in recent seasons, winning five consecutive matchups against the Huskies, including a 70-65 victory in last year’s Open Division pool-play games. Harvard-Westlake is led by Cameron Thrower and Brady Dunlap, who combined to score 35 points in that 63-60 win over Sierra Canyon.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Daily Breeze

Westchester boys basketball loses to Grant in City Section Division I final

LOS ANGELES >> For much of the first half, the Westchester boys basketball team couldn’t get out of its own way in the L.A. City Section Division I championship game. Whether it was an inability to stop fouling or turning the ball over, the Comets dug themselves into a 16-point hole — and they nearly overcame it all. However, the turnovers became too much to overcome down the stretch Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sandusky Register

BOYS BASKETBALL: Sectional finals fill up Friday's tourney slate

Sandusky spent much of Perkins' boys basketball sectional opener Tuesday night rooting on their crosstown rival from the Genoa High School bleachers. Three nights later, they'll be opponents. The Blue Streaks and Pirates will face off for a third time this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, making another trip west...
SANDUSKY, OH
Crescent-News

Sectional boys basketball: Napoleon knocks off top-seeded Defiance

PAULDING — With a six-game losing streak to Defiance, a late lead lost in their regular season matchup and a half-decade district drought on its shoulders, Napoleon shook it all off Friday at ‘The Jungle’ in Paulding, overpowering the rival Bulldogs 53-41 to oust the district’s top seed and claim a Division II sectional championship.
DEFIANCE, OH
Vacaville Reporter

Photo: Vanden Boys Basketball Win Section Title

Vanden High’s Ahsan Huff (5,) Jalen Encinas (3,), and Tyler Thompson (2) start the celebration after their 57-53 victory in the championship game of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 Playoffs Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The title is the second consecutive title for the Vikings who also beat Central Catholic in 2020. For a full reporter on the game see The Reporter.com and in Tuesday’s print edition.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Early madness: Top 6 teams lose on same day for 1st time

The madness arrived early this year. An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedented turn Saturday, when the top six and seven of the top 10 teams lost. Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all went down, marking the first time in AP poll era (1948–49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lima News

Boys basketball: Bluffton takes down Bath for sectional crown

MILLER CITY — Bath defense played tough. Bluffton’s defense proved to be tougher and it carried the Pirates to a 43-32 win against the Wildcats in a Division III sectional final Friday night. Bluffton (21-2) advances to the district semifinals against Wayne Trace at Lima Senior at 7...
BLUFFTON, OH

