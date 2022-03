St. Louis, MO — ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will release the first episode of iReach, the ConstructReach Podcast on February 22, 2022, marking the launch of the new weekly series and the company’s first podcast. Hosted by Founder and CEO Paul Robinson, episodes will hone in on important topics and challenges surrounding the construction industry and feature insights from some of the brightest minds in the field. With this new endeavor, ConstructReach hopes to reach key stakeholders around the world and invite them to be part of pivotal conversations within a continuously evolving industry.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO