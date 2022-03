SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a strange year for snowstorms in Colorado, but strange weather is the norm here. Climatologists have logged massive snow fall in December, but then see the “faucet turn off” and Colorado go dry for almost a month. Now is the time to get the levels we need to at least hold the average, or better yet, make up for lost ground from last year’s lackluster snowpack. “The mountains should be getting like a quarter to a half inch of moisture every single week (of March and April),” Becky Bolinger, Assistant State Climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center...

