Middletown, NJ

Middletown North over Barnegat - Girls basketball recap

By Rob Callaway
 5 days ago
Ronni Brucato dropped a game-high 18 points to lead red-hot Middletown North to a 47-29 win over Barnegat in Barnegat. The Lions (11-13), who were 4-12 at one point...

Rutherford defeats Leonia - Girls basketball recap

Harmony Marquez scored 13 points to help third-seeded Rutherford cruise by 14th-seeded Leonia 48-15 in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 in Rutherford. Rutherford (19-5) jumped out early as it led 30-5 at halftime. Jocelyn Rodriguez also added nine points. Kierstyn Klingner led...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Franklin defeats Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden led fourth-seeded Franklin with 18 points while Isaiah Cotten had 17 in their 73-46 win over 13th-seeded Hunterdon Central in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 in Somerset. Franklin (16-10) took control early as it led by 27 points at halftime...
FRANKLIN, NJ
Hanover Park defeats Bernards - Girls basketball recap

Samantha Cicerone led seventh-seeded Hanover Park past 10th-seeded Bernards 58-38 with 16 points and nine rebounds in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (12-13) took control of this one early on as it led 38-11 at halftime. Alyssa...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Caldwell defeats Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Cassidy Brown led fifth-seeded Caldwell with 18 points in its 57-9 victory over 12th-seeded Lodi in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 in West Caldwell. Caldwell (18-8) jumped out early as it led 44-8 at halftime. Lauren Sanderson also added 14 points. Destiney...
CALDWELL, NJ
Girls Basketball
Education
Basketball
Sports
St. Dominic defeats Harrison - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Stridiron led St. Dominic with 17 points past Harrison 52-16 in Jersey City. St. Dominic (6-19) took control early as it led 25-10 at halftime and played stout defense as it held Harrison (3-20) to single digits each quarter. Kalista D’Elia also scored 16 points and seven rebounds for...
HARRISON, NJ
No. 18 Westfield defeats Plainfield - Boys basketball recap

Sean Logan recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 blocks to lead second-seeded Westfield, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, past 15th-seeded Plainfield 60-36 in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 in Westfield. Westfield (18-7) led by 12 points...
WESTFIELD, NJ
