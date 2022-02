UPDATED 02/25/22 3:53 p.m. CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI and other agencies on Wednesday raided a COVID-19 testing lab in the Old Norwood Park community. Video from Chopper 2 showed Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies outside headquarters for the testing company LabElite, 5824 N. Northwest Hwy. a couple of blocks north of Bryn Mawr Avenue. The FBI confirmed that it is “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that vicinity today,” but declined to provide further information. LabElite issued a statement reading, “We are fully cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s office.” It was not clear what the FBI was looking for at LabElite. We...

