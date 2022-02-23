Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is rounding out its supporting cast for the upcoming Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies, adding Charlotte Kavanagh (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Josette Halpert (The Other Kingdom), Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas and Alexis Sides. Production is underway in Vancouver.
The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.
Chris McNally was previously...
