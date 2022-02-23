Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.

