Head of Congressional Black Caucus endorses Stevens in 11th District primary

By MELISSA NANN BURKE
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — The head of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday endorsed U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary in Michigan's 11th District over her colleague Rep. Andy Levin. U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat, chairs the 59-member Black Caucus, which includes members of the House...

Axios

Rep. Espaillat pushing to join Congressional Black Caucus

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) told Axios at an event Tuesday that he "will continue to knock on the door" of the Congressional Black Caucus, which has previously denied his membership into the organization. Why it matters: The caucus has historically been limited to Black membership. Espaillat, who in 2016 became...
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy endorses Cheney foe in Wyoming GOP primary

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed opponent of incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming -- a rare endorsement from leadership in a divisive GOP primary, and one that marks the culmination of a simmering feud between the two powerful Republicans battling over the future of their party.
North Country Public Radio

Elise Stefanik endorses Chris Jacobs in race for new congressional district stretching from the Thousand Islands to Western New York

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican and an upstate New York congresswoman, is endorsing her colleague, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, in the crowded GOP primary for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District seat. That district, recently created by state lawmakers in the once-a-decade redistricting progress, stretches from...
Reform Austin

Six Upcoming Texas Congressional Primaries To Watch

Feb 14 (Reuters) – Texas will hold the nation’s first primary nominating contests of 2022 on March 1, with early voting beginning on Monday. While the gubernatorial race – headlined by incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke – will capture much of the attention L1N2U007J, there are several primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives that will help determine the makeup of the next Congress.
WFMZ-TV Online

Five Facts on Partisanship and Congressional Districts

The Big Insight: While gerrymandering is one driver of the polarization in Congress and across the country, self-sorting among voters plays an even larger role. Most states have now finished drawing the new congressional maps that will be in effect for the next decade, and even though most analysts say neither party is gaining much, criticism of gerrymandering is in full swing. While partisan line-drawing is indeed a problem, however, the main driver of polarization is self-sorting among voters into “Blue” and “Red” enclaves.
Sacramento Bee

California EDD looks at ending facial recognition technology in unemployment verification

The state’s Employment Development Department is “certainly looking” at different ways to verify identities other than facial recognition, Director Nancy Farias told an Assembly subcommittee Tuesday. EDD’s ID.me, regarded as highly effective in helping with the verification process as the agency was overwhelmed with unemployment claims, has...
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Says Republicans Only Deserve to Govern if They Adopt His Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National...
