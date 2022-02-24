Mecklenburg County looks to sewer lines to get a more accurate read on COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County wants to make a switch from relying more on testing lines to sewer lines to detect how much COVID is in the county.

The Mecklenburg County public health director visited UNC Charlotte this week to figure out how the county can expand wastewater surveillance to track COVID.

Right now, through a partnership with UNC Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and Charlotte Water are monitoring about a third of the population of the county, around 400,000 residents, through wastewater surveillance to detect COVID spread.

The goal is to expand that program and get sewer surveillance for at least half of the county.

Collectors go to sewer processing plants in the county to gather samples and test them for COVID. There are five collection sites right now in Mecklenburg County.

Wastewater surveillance is a better monitor right now than case counts and positivity rates because so many people are doing at-home COVID tests.

Dr. Washington says wastewater surveillance can help the county alert testing sites, hospitals, and all of us when they detect high levels of COVID in specific parts of the county.

“One of the ways to think about it maybe is like air quality, how we monitor air quality on a regular basis and when air quality is of concern or potentially of concern, we commonly will issue advisories or health advisories, related to the change in air quality, particularly for those who are more vulnerable in our community,” said Dr. Washington.

Dr. Washington also spoke with UNC Charlotte this week about starting a wastewater surveillance pilot program in the near future at detention centers and homeless shelters in the county because those places are at higher risk of outbreaks and spreading COVID.

