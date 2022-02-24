ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (2/24)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Encounter Church in Great Bend Kansas extends an invitation to you...

Youth Crew headed to Topeka for Take Down Tobacco Days

Take Down Tobacco Day is a National Day of Activism when teachers, youth leaders, public health advocates, and other community leaders organize events designed to get youth to stand out, speak up and seize control against Big Tobacco. The Kansas Capitol Event is hosted annually in partnership with the Tobacco Free Kansas Coalition and the Resist Program.
TOPEKA, KS
Visitor numbers at KWEC still recovering from pandemic

Normally, Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) Director Curtis Wolf stops at various government entities and organizations annually to give a summation of the previous year and to preview future goals at KWEC. With little activity due to COVID-19, Wolf skipped the report last year. He was back in City Hall Tuesday to give the Great Bend City Council a view of the 2021 happenings.
GREAT BEND, KS
Memorial stone approved for Barton County cemetery

Plans are moving forward to place a fourth veterans memorial stone at the Golden Belt Memorial Park north of Great Bend this year. All four stones contain the names of U.S. veterans and active-duty military who have been a resident of Barton County. Darren Williams, Director of the county's Road...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

