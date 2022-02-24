Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (2/24)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Encounter Church in Great Bend Kansas extends an invitation to you...greatbendpost.com
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Encounter Church in Great Bend Kansas extends an invitation to you...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0