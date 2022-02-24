ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Top Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez sets ambitious goal for reaching Bronx

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

TAMPA — If it were up to Jasson Dominguez, he’d be playing for the Yankees by the time he’s “20 or 21” years old.

The Yankees’ much-hyped prospect, who turned 19 earlier this month, will have to move up quickly for that to happen.

He has played just 56 professional games, all of them last season, which he split between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Tampa.

Dominguez seems set to begin the upcoming minor league season at Tampa again, where plenty of attention will be paid to the center fielder and new manager Rachel Balkovec.

Not all of the attention has been positive for Dominguez, whose stock in prospect rankings took a bit of a hit following his struggles at Tampa last season, when he had a .744 OPS and 67 strikeouts in 214 plate appearances. Some scouts began to wonder what his ceiling might be.

But he showed off some power Wednesday at the Yankees’ Player Development Complex, and after teammates and coaches praised his attitude and leadership abilities, Dominguez spoke with confidence about his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21htCD_0eNKGsLq00
Jasson Dominguez

“My goal this year is to stay healthy,’’ Dominguez said. “I know if I stay healthy, the other things I can control.”

Interestingly, Dominguez conducted nearly the entire interview in English, which not many young players from the Dominican Republic are comfortable doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8dft_0eNKGsLq00
Jasson Dominguez

That is part of his development as a leader, according to Balkovec, who worked closely with Dominguez last season, as well.

“He has super-high aptitude,’’ Balkovec said. “He wants to learn anything he can to help himself, including English. He’s nervous [giving interviews in a second language], but he still pushes himself to do it. That’s pretty much all around how he approaches baseball, too. If we want to try something new or make an adjustment, he’s gonna listen to what we have to say. He’s a really intelligent kid who wants the information and wants to know why. He asks questions. He’s a critical thinker.”

The next step will be refining the raw skills that helped convince the Yankees to sign Dominguez to a $5.1 million bonus in July 2019.

Those skills have impressed Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top overall prospect, who has been working with Dominguez at the team’s minicamp this week.

“Watching his BP is awesome,’’ Volpe said. “He’s a specimen. … We call him ‘Mini Aaron Donald.’ ”

Dominguez is listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds — a far cry from the 6-1, 280-pound Rams defensive tackle — but is noted for his impressive strength.

And Volpe wasn’t the only one to reference the gridiron when it came to Dominguez.

“I always tell him he should play football,’’ said Matt Talarico, the team’s baserunning coordinator. “No one could tackle that guy. No shot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164xeL_0eNKGsLq00
Jasson Dominguez

None of that, though, means Dominguez will emerge as a star in the sport he’s actually playing.

It doesn’t help that his 2020 was wiped out when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the minor league season before he finally made his pro debut last year.

The Yankees knew they were asking a lot of Dominguez when they sent him to Low-A Tampa, but that was part of his development.

“We’ve seen guys time and time again make it to the big leagues and that’s their first taste of any challenge or failure,’’ said Kevin Reese, VP of Player Development. “He hasn’t played a ton of baseball, especially against this type of competition. We wanted to push him and will continue to do that.’’

There will be even more eyes on him as Dominguez moves through the minor league system, but he seemed to enjoy the spotlight on Wednesday. He was comfortable, confident and at times, self-deprecating, while making a strong effort to communicate in English alongside Hector Gonazalez, the team’s cultural development coordinator.

Balkovec noted Dominguez took it upon himself to use Rosetta Stone to help him learn the new language.

What really matters, though, is what he can do on the field.

“What’s good about Jasson is he’s mature beyond his age,” said new hitting coach Dillon Lawson, previously the minor league hitting coordinator. “That helps us with expectations and being real with him about the hardships he might face.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Nationals top prospect Brady House remains set on staying at shortstop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shortly after Brady House was drafted in July, Kris Kline, the Washington Nationals’ assistant general manager in charge of amateur scouting, gave life to an ongoing discussion. Or maybe Kline had issued the first real challenge of House’s professional baseball career. Please...
MLB
MLB

The latest on Blue Jays top prospects

Welcome to the Blue Jays prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long. Murray a bounce-back candidate in ’22 (Feb. 27) Right-hander Joey Murray was one of the talks of camp in early 2021. Coming off the lost 2020 Minor League season, Murray made some noise in ’19 by posting a 2.75 ERA across three levels, topping out in Double-A, while using his trademark “invisiball” -- a fastball with an extremely high spin rate that was especially effective up in the zone.
MLB
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Reese
Person
Anthony Volpe
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Top 10 Yankees Prospects: No. 10, Alexander Vargas

Recently, the three members of the Pinstripe Alley editing team and I took the time to rank the top-10 prospects in the Yankees system. Over the coming days, we will provide our consensus take on who the top prospects in the Yankee system are. Coming in at number 10 on our list is 20-year-old shortstop Alexander Vargas.
MLB
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Giants Are Getting Ready for March 16th with Salary Cap Ball & Chain

The NFL’s 2022 league year begins at 4:00 pm EDT on March 16th. That’s also the deadline for clubs to be at or under the 2022 salary cap of $208.2M. That’s also the start of free agency. The Giants are in the bottom five of all NFL teams with cap space. GM Joe Schoen has already stated he believes the Giants need to shed approximately $40M in current 2022 salaries just to prepare for the new league year.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy