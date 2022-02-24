ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control

By Simon Druker
 5 days ago
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the country's Emergency Measures Act Wednesday, formally ending a state of emergency in Ottawa caused by blockades and anti-COVID-19 protests.

Trudeau made the announcement during a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday, flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

"The situation is no longer an emergency. We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau told reporters.

"Police officers will continue to be there to protect our streets and neighborhoods within their jurisdictions."

Ontario's provincial government ended its separate state of emergency Wednesday evening.

The government enacted the legislation on Valentine's Day, declaring a national emergency after the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers disrupted a major U.S.-Canada border crossing for several days. The protest also took root in the heart of Ottawa, with a temporary camp taking over parts of the city's downtown core.

The act authorizes "the taking of special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies and to amend other Acts in consequence thereof."

Police in Ottawa have since succeeded in removing a majority of the protesters. The city's police department has credited the act with helping it get the situation under control, as it allowed officers from outside of Ontario to participate in the operation.

"As the weeks went by, it became obvious that provincial and local authorities needed more tools in order to enforce the law and protect Canadians. And that's exactly what the Emergencies Act provided," Trudeau said.

"It was the responsible and necessary thing to do."

Last Man Standing
5d ago

Oh, I’m glad to hear Justin has freedom “under control”. Can’t have freedom running rampant and putting his totalitarian regime in danger.

Linda A Shelley-Shelestowsky
5d ago

Trudeau would not get the Senate votes so he recanted like the tyrrant he is. He illegally went against the charter rights. Let the lawsuits fly!!!

Marc
4d ago

Hey , you Canucks Elected that leftist shitbag , get rid of him before it happens Again , a bullet would do it faster but maybe you guys are more Diplomatic !

