ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Local experts offer safety tips on solar panel protection

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EflO0_0eNKG2yf00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With strong gusty winds in the valley over the past few days, Louise Helton, the owner of 1 Sun Solar Electric says winds can cause more property destruction than you think.

“We get those microcells that just come from out of nowhere and it can stir up a bold wind that can really do some damage to a lot of things and solar panels are things we need to be careful of,” Helton said.

She also added that while solar panels are designed to withstand damaging winds, it all comes down to the condition of your roof and installation quality.

“So you locate the trusts, that would be running this way and you place this where you need it be with clamps facing every four feet and then it goes into the trusts with huge lag bolts that reach through everything,” she said.

Les Lazareck is a member of Solar Nevada, the local chapter of the American Solar Energy Society. He says while it’s possible winds may lift and blow away solar mats, they’re at the mercy of the sun.

“Solar mats are more limited by the heat, they’re not warranted like 25 years like most panels are. Probably will have a 5-10 year life and they’re just going to disintegrate and then replace it,” Lazareck said.

Both Lazareck and Helton say routine maintenance is key, as well as keeping an eye on your power bills and your roof.

“We recommend you check once a year to make sure your connections are all solid and everything is good, it’s a service we provide,” Helton tells 8 News Now.

“As more and more solar panels are installed, the odds of finding more anomalies or installation issues will probably come to the surface more,” Lazareck also added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Neighborhood near Desert Oasis sees huge bulk trash buildup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A neighborhood near Desert Oasis High School near Rainbow and Cactus is noticing a big build up of trash in the area. Tires, patio furniture, shopping carts, and even dressers have been found in the piles of trash. 8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo spoke to some who live near the high […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Rising gas prices heavily impact Las Vegas workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pain at the pump from increasing gas prices is becoming a harsh reality for many valley businesses. We are all noticing that a few bucks doesn’t get you as much gas in your tank anymore, with some stations costing as much as $4.15 per gallon. People who need gas to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Business
8 News Now

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Sun Solar Electric#Solar Nevada
8 News Now

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
RETAIL
8 News Now

Cell phones are spreading the flu; how to stay healthy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This year’s flu season has been reported to be the worst. To stay clean, many wipe down their work computers, doorknobs, countertops, and other everyday items. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the flu can spread it to others up to six feet away and it’s easily […]
CELL PHONES
8 News Now

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nevada

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
8 News Now

Nevada to join Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak recently announced the state will be joining the Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium and will provide Nevadans with the ability to lower their prescription drug costs. The Consortium, operated by Oregon and Washington, poses no cost to the state, and will benefit both insured and uninsured Nevadans, including those […]
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Nevada Red Cross honoring volunteers

From fires to natural disasters and delivering blood. The American Red Cross is always on the lookout for more volunteers. It is now honoring a dozen of them and encouraging others to donate, volunteer, give blood, or take a life saving class.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Supporting black-owned businesses in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— It’s been a daily and rocky grind for Larry Trask. He and his son opened ‘Trask’s’ chicken and fish restaurant last summer, near Washington and Rainbow, but claim the impact of the pandemic has been hard. Trask said the community has embraced their family’s dream, but that foot traffic has recently slowed […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy