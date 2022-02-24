ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama House restricts bathroom access for transgender students; advocate reacts

By Robert Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WDHN) — The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that would require k-12 transgender students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms that match the sex of their original birth certificate. “Right now we have males dressing like females and identifying...

NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
CBS News

Florida Senate committee passes "Don't Say Gay" bill that would bar LGBTQ discussions in schools

The Florida Senate Education Committee passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would bar school districts from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its critics, would apply to such topics in primary grade levels, as well as in cases where the discussions are deemed "not age-appropriate."
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama lawmakers vote in favor of transgender bathroom ban in public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — House lawmakers voted 74-24 in favor of HB 322, a bathroom bill requiring all K-12 public school bathrooms be designated by biological sex. The Alabama House of Representatives was scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.
KOEL 950 AM

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
Government
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
WZDX

Yes, anyone could carry a gun without a permit if HB44 bill is passed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Opposition to a proposed bill in Alabama has gained traction. It’s HB44, which would allow a person to carry a concealed weapon, but without a permit. On Tuesday the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, law enforcement, and other organizations were at the Alabama State House to voice their concerns about safety if this bill goes through.
KELOLAND TV

Legal marijuana bill passes Senate committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The full South Dakota Senate will discuss whether recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21 should be legal. Senate Bill 3, called “an act to provide for the use and regulated sale of marijuana,” passed the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 5-3. The bill contains 48 sections in 30 pages to regulate marijuana in the state and came with support from lawmakers on the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
Salon

The secret plan behind Florida's "don't say gay" bill: Bankrupting public education

Republicans widely view the "critical race theory" hoax as a crucial component to regaining the governorship of Virginia in 2021, so it's not a surprise that the party is rapidly expanding its national war on educators under the guise of "parental rights" in 2022. Now the book banning impulse that was initially focused on books about race and racism has dramatically expanded to stomp out any acknowledgement that LGBTQ people even exist. The most prominent of these efforts is the banally named "Parental Rights in Education" bill in Florida, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to fast track.
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
WSFA

‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has released the following statement in light of most schools dropping their remaining mask mandates:. “I applaud the Alabama schools and universities who have made the decision to end mask mandates. Given the health data we’ve seen in Alabama and across the country, I encourage all schools to continue removing these mandates — we don’t need them in Alabama. As a former teacher, I know well that parents should be in charge of making the best decisions for their kids, not government. That’s why here in Alabama, we don’t have covid state government mandates — we sued President Biden over his mandates, and we won. I believe in the good people of our state and will always protect their freedoms.”
