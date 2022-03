Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Richardson will remain open despite filing for bankruptcy. The movie theater, located at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 14, will continue to operate under normal hours. It originally reopened in September after initially closing in March 2020 amid the pandemic. The Richardson location is one of three Alamo Drafthouses to file for bankruptcy alongside the Lake Highlands cinema and its North Richland Hills cinema, the latter of which will be permanently closing. 972-534-2120. www.drafthouse.com/theater/richardson.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO