ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Mike Downey Joins The Galbreath Group as Senior Managing Director

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABINGTON, PA — The Galbreath Group announced Mike Downey recently joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. Mike comes to The Galbreath Group with 30 years of industry experience. For the past 16 years, Mike focused on working with depository and financial institutions, helping them with strategies to retain, recruit, and...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit Hosted by the American College Center for Women in Financial Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College Center for Women in Financial Services will host its inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit and Awards Ceremony live in New York City on International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for a day of networking, inspiration, and a shared mission to help women reach their financial and professional goals. Event net proceeds will fund scholarships for women.
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Provides Business and Clinical Updates

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently provided a summary of corporate accomplishments and reports its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “2021 was a year of significant progress for Madrigal as we continued to advance...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Stephanie Saint-Cyr Joins Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management

WILMINGTON, DE – WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management, this week announced Stephanie Saint-Cyr as its Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Advisory Services in Princeton, N.J., reporting to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, CFP®, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. Saint-Cyr will be the Wealth Advisor partnering closely with Brian Taylor, Wealth Director, for Clients of the Princeton office. She will also lead all wealth advisors across the Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management footprint.
BRYN MAWR, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
City
Abington Township, PA
MyChesCo

Context Therapeutics to Participate in the Sachs 15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, this week announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will deliver a corporate presentation during the Sachs 15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum taking place virtually March 1-2, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

CubeSmart Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2022, to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2022. CubeSmart is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Galbreath Group#University Of Maryland#Clu#Finra
MyChesCo

Ocugen Provides Business Update With Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) recenlty reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results along with a general business update. “The fourth quarter capped a transformational year of growth for Ocugen as we saw major progress across our portfolio. The clinical hold for the COVAXIN™ development program was lifted, and we bolstered our pediatric Emergency Use Authorization submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a safety database of more than 36 million teens vaccinated with COVAXIN™. Our lead modifier gene therapy platform candidate, OCU400, received approval to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial on target. I’m very pleased with the perseverance and commitment of the Ocugen team and the achievements they’ve made thus far. 2022 is poised to be another great year for the company. We’re excited about commencing these clinical trials and will give periodic updates in the future,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Five Below, Inc. Announces Investor Day 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) announced that management will host its inaugural Investor Day and release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. At the meeting, members of Five Below’s leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic plans and vision through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Announces Implementation of FreshCloud Quality Inspection

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) this week announced that Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of fresh fruit to international markets, will utilize FreshCloud at its Westfalia Fruit USA operation transforming its quality management systems to support the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world. FreshCloud Quality...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Commission for Women Hosts Financial Security for Crime Survivors Discussion

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, FreeFrom, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, and the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate (OVA) recently hosted a Financial Security for Crime Survivors discussion virtually to address the complexities of financial abuse and highlight the resources available in the Commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Artesian Water Company Announces Acquisition of Town of Clayton Water System

NEWARK, DE — Artesian Water Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), recently announced that it entered into an agreement on February 16, 2022, for the acquisition of the water system of the Town of Clayton, Delaware. Clayton’s water system serves approximately 1,500 customers through 23 miles of main, with three wells and two elevated water storage tanks. The system will be integrated with Artesian’s existing regional water system in northern Kent County, Delaware. Closing on the acquisition is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022 after due diligence and Delaware Public Service Commission approval.
CLAYTON, DE
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) recently announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “In 2022 we will continue to advance Galafold growth worldwide while securing AT-GAA approvals for global launches. We have also made the strategic decision now not to spin off our gene therapy programs and technologies. As a result, we are streamlining our portfolio and aligning our organization around a more focused R&D pipeline. These actions will remove approximately $400 million in operating expenses through 2026. We are strongly committed to profitability in 2023 and will continue to be self-sustaining without the need for any further equity financings. As we reach these major inflection points of a second approved medicine as well as profitability, we are taking a significant step forward toward our vision to be one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Announces Amendment of Credit Facility with SLR Investment Corp.

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) this week announced it has amended its term loan agreement with its current lenders, investment affiliates managed by SLR Investment Corp. (SLR), which was originally entered into on March 2, 2020 and subsequently amended on April 20, 2020 and December 2, 2020. This amendment includes modifications to the ability of the Company to extend the interest-only period, the reduction of certain revenue covenants, and the elimination of the final term loan tranche available to the Company.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Dolores Colligan Appointed Director of Chester County Department of Community Development

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline have appointed Dolores Colligan as Director of the County’s Department of Community Development. Colligan, a 32-year veteran of County government service, takes over from former Director, Patrick Bokovitz, who has transitioned to lead the County’s Department of Human Services.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

The Presser Foundation Announces More Than $1.35 Million in General Operating Support Grants to Music Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a historic year, The Presser Foundation recentlyannounced another round of general operating support grants totaling $1,350,500 to 109 music organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. Both the amount given, and the number of organizations given to, are the most in the Foundation’s history in this category of grantmaking. These organizations create and share a wide variety of music genres – from classical to jazz to Jewish-themed to Hispanic/Latinx to Indian and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy