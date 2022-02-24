ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves fall To Catawba

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMFbg_0eNKEGBA00
Giulia Bongiorno had 15 points including two three pointers in 30 minutes of action against Catawba.

NEWBERRY — After losing their last home game 67 days ago, the Newberry women’s basketball team’s six-game home winning streak came to an end Feb. 16.

Catawba bested the Wolves by a final score of 68-54. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 10-15 (10-12 SAC) and the Indians improve to 19-4 (16-4 SAC).

In Newberry’s last home game until Senior Day, the Catawba Indians dominated the Wolves on the defensive end, grabbing 16 steals and scoring 29 points off of Newberry’s 31 turnovers.

Despite the loss, Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) recorded her 12th double-digit scoring game of the season with 15 points on 66% (2-for-3) shooting from behind the arc and 63% (5-for-8) from the field. She also added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals to her stat line.

Tyla Stolberg (Queensland, Australia) nearly had her sixth double-figure scoring game of the season, finishing the game with nine points on 60% (3-for-5) shooting from the field and six rebounds.

Courtney Virgo (Queensland, Australia) grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and scored six points on the night.

Newberry’s bench outscored Catawba’s 23-6, despite the loss.

Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne led all scorers with a game-high 25 points on 72% (8-for-11) shooting from the field and 9-for-12 from the foul line.

