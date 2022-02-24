Former Pacific Grove police officer files complaint against city over alleged first amendment violation

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A former Pacific Grove Police Department officer has filed a complaint against the city and police department over alleged first amendment violations.

In court documents obtained by KION, former officer Michael Gonzalez claims he was fired because of his political views after a series of posts he made on social media and some bumper stickers found on his car.

The complaint references bumper stickers found on Gonzalez's pickup that had a "Three Percenters" slogan, as well as various stickers displaying the former officer's support of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Another portion of the complaint states that Gonzalez posted "Free Kyle Rittenhouse" on his personal social media account, as well as "F*** Black Lives Matter."

Social media post from former PGPD Officer Michael Gonzalez as provided in a complaint filed against City of Pacific Grove.

The discovery of the bumper stickers and social media posts sparked outrage in the community, leading then Pacific Grove Police Commander Rory Lakind and Chief Cathy Madalone to issue "an ultimatum" to Gonzalez.



"You go home and remove the stickers off your vehicle, or you move your vehicle off CITY property.”

The city says it is reviewing the 30-page document and is not providing comment at this time.

Initially, Chief Cathy Madalone issued a statement on the investigation as a whole via the police department's Facebook account that reads: “I am deeply troubled and concerned by this. I want to assure the public that we are committed to providing the highest-quality public safety service regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, political beliefs, or any other factor. I urge you not to let the actions of one affect the relationships the City has built between the department, the community, and the rest of the women and men of the Pacific Grove Police Department who work tirelessly to keep the community safe. I understand this may erode the public's trust which we have worked so hard to attain and for that I am deeply sorry."

City Council members are scheduled to review the complaint during a closed session in early March.

The complaint filed against the city and police includes specific staff, including City Manager Ben Harvey and Pacific Grove City Councilmember Jennifer McAdams.

It also makes reference to the Pacific Grove Police Department's initial internal investigation that Gonzalez's bumper stickers "did not violate any public policy or law and determined that Council Member McAdams' complaint" about the bumper stickers and other posts was "not sustained."

