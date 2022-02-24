ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Boulder Co. coroner identifies body as Longmont man missing since September

Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtroJ_0eNKDijb00

DENVER – The Boulder County coroner formally identified the body of a man found near Sandstone Ranch in Longmont earlier this month as a 55-year-old man who had been missing since last September.

The coroner said the body of 55-year-old Saza Lee was found Feb. 13 near Sandstone Ranch. The coroner said his cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Denver7 spoke with Lee’s wife , Bobbie Lee, back in September 11 days after Saza Lee went for a bike ride from their home in Longmont and never returned home.

Bobbie Lee said Saza had planned to ride his bike from near Mountain View Cemetery to Kanemoto Park, which is about 3 miles south. He left around 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, texted his wife at 8:13 p.m. saying he would be home around 10 to 10:30 p.m., and then she never heard from him.

Sandstone Ranch is about 5 miles east of Kanemoto Park. Longmont police have not discussed the circumstances under which Lee’s body was found.

Bobbie Lee said in September she would have to move into a new home because Saza Lee provided their family’s primary income.

"I just want him to come home. I love him, and I hope he's not hurt," she said at the time.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Mountain View Cemetery#Sandstone Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy