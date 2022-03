During his career with the Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk certainly has had his ups and downs. Early in his career, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft scored a career-high 27 goals in the 2018-19 season and one year later, he was on his way to his second consecutive 20-goal season with 19 before the season was cut short in March of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Things were certainly looking up for the Edmonton, Alberta native.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO