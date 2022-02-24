ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Security Council calls emergency meeting as Ukraine expects imminent invasion

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, which says there is an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.

It came as the Ukrainian government began closing airports in eastern Ukraine until at least 7am (9am London) because of the expected confrontation with Russia.

The UN meeting comes two days after the 15-member council held an emergency open meeting also requested by Ukraine. That session saw no support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of independence for two separatist areas in Ukraine’s east and his announcement that Russian troops would be heading there to keep the peace.

Council diplomats are finalising a draft resolution that they say would make clear that Russia is violating the UN Charter, international law and a 2015 council resolution endorsing the Minsk agreements aimed at restoring peace in eastern Ukraine.

They say the resolution would urge Russia to get back into compliance immediately,.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aviation authorities have also declared some airspace in the country’s east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.

Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine.

The announcement Wednesday night establishes buffer zones for traffic controlled by Ukrainian authorities to avoid coming into potentially hazardous conflict with air traffic controlled by Russian authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony (Alexei Nikolsky/AP) (AP)

Ukraine’s president is rejecting Moscow’s claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warns that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made the comments in a video address early on Thursday.

Speaking emotionally in Russian, he said: “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace.

“But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”

Mr Zelensky said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday but the Kremlin remained silent.

