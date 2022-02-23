ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Duke Energy reports more than 450 without power in Martinsville

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
 5 days ago

MARTINSVILLE — More than 450 Duke Energy customers are without power in Martinsville Wednesday as cold temperatures and frozen precipitation arrive in the area.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Duke reported 478 customers in the northwest side of Martinsville were without power.

City News: Martinsville approves primary plat for Hanna Farms subdivision .

The company estimates most of the power will be restored by 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Duke Energy reports more than 450 without power in Martinsville

