Duke Energy reports more than 450 without power in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — More than 450 Duke Energy customers are without power in Martinsville Wednesday as cold temperatures and frozen precipitation arrive in the area.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Duke reported 478 customers in the northwest side of Martinsville were without power.

The company estimates most of the power will be restored by 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

