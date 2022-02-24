State’s attorney says he’s ‘very concerned’ of circumstances leading to 15-year-old being wrongly charged in Waukegan shooting
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said his office will review the circumstances that led to a 15-year-old boy being wrongly arrested and charged in the Waukegan Dollar General shooting. Martell Williams, 15, was arrested last Wednesday and wrongly charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to a shooting...www.lakemchenryscanner.com
Comments / 3