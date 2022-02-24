ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

State’s attorney says he’s ‘very concerned’ of circumstances leading to 15-year-old being wrongly charged in Waukegan shooting

By Woo-Sung Shim
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 5 days ago
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said his office will review the circumstances that led to a 15-year-old boy being wrongly arrested and charged in the Waukegan Dollar General shooting. Martell Williams, 15, was arrested last Wednesday and wrongly charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to a shooting...

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman bit several people, punched employee during confrontation over bill at Libertyville bar, police say

Police say a woman bit several people and punched a staff member at a bar in Libertyville after she reportedly tried leaving the establishment without paying. The Libertyville Police Department responded around 11 p.m. February 4 to Morgan’s Bar and Grill, 532 North Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, for a call of a battery that just […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Waukegan police chief issues apology to 15-year-old wrongly charged, says department ‘must do better’

The interim Waukegan police chief publicly apologized Thursday to 15-year-old Martell Williams, who was wrongly charged with attempted murder, and said his department “must do better.” Williams, 15, of Waukegan, was arrested on February 16 and wrongly charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to a shooting at Dollar General, 2613 Grand Avenue […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group seized $3 million worth of drugs and made over 50 arrests in 2021

The Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group seized over $3 million worth of drugs and made over 50 arrests in 2021, state police announced. The state’s nine metropolitan enforcement groups (MEGs) cover 20 counties and have seized illegal drugs valued at approximately $71 million in 2021, the Illinois State Police said. The Illinois State Police MEGs […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Child on life support after allegedly being beaten by mother’s boyfriend in Round Lake Beach

A 6-year-old child is in critical condition on life support after prosecutors say the child was seriously beaten by its mother’s boyfriend in Round Lake Beach. Round Lake Beach Deputy Police Chief Wayne Wilde said his department was contacted by medical staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville around 4 p.m. Monday. A 6-year-old […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State police warn of vehicle convoy that will possibly begin in Lake County and travel through Illinois

The Illinois State Police are warning participants of a vehicle convoy protest, which is expected to begin in Gurnee and travel through Illinois this week, not to endanger the safety of the public. The state police said they have become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors scheduled from February 26 to March […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

6-year-old boy dies in the hospital days after being found beaten in Round Lake Beach home

A 6-year-old boy died in the hospital Friday afternoon days after he was seriously beaten by his mother’s boyfriend in Round Lake Beach, police and prosecutors said. Round Lake Beach Deputy Police Chief Wayne Wilde said his department was contacted by medical staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville around 4 p.m. Monday. A […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

21-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after causing three-vehicle crash in Mettawa

A Highland Park man is in critical condition and two others were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Mettawa Friday morning that was possibly caused by snowy road conditions. The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District, Libertyville Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Route 60 and St. […]
METTAWA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Felony charges filed against man who drove his truck into Harley-Davidson dealership in Woodstock

A 34-year-old man has been charged after he drove his pickup truck into the Harley-Davidson dealership in Woodstock earlier this month and had to be restrained by bystanders. The Woodstock Police Department and Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded around 4:45 p.m. on February 8 to Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 South Eastwood Drive, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into the building.
WOODSTOCK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

