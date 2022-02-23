ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Casinos Betting on Smokers

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Casinos have for years been one of the last bastions for the smoker. Long gone are the days when lighting up in an elevator, on an airplane, at a restaurant, or even in a bar was tolerated, let alone legal.

But one holy temple has remained for smokers to get their nicotine fix indoors: New Jersey casinos. And Atlantic City is happy to oblige. According to a report released Monday, smokers at casinos burn cash quicker than a pack of Marlboro Reds.

Smoke 'Em If Ya Got 'Em

Slot jockeys are still allowed to light up on 25% of the gambling floors in New Jersey, but Governor Phil Murphy has promised to sign a bill to ban smoking inside Atlantic City's famed casinos if one comes to his desk.

That sent the Casino Association of New Jersey into a tizzy, so much so that it commissioned a report by the Spectrum Gaming Group essentially asking the legislature to butt out:

  • Smokers represent 21% of Atlantic City gamblers, and -- according to the report -- tend to lose more money than non-smokers while also spending a whopping $93 million a year on non-gambling purchases.
  • Banning smoking on the floor could result in an 11% drop in revenue, costing between 1,000 and 2,500 casino jobs within the first year alone.

Pipe Dreams: But not everyone within casino walls shares the same view. A group of Atlantic City casino workers worried about the dangers of second-hand smoke has teamed with national non-smoking groups to push New Jersey to close the smoking loophole, and a new bipartisan bill to do just that is now moving through the legislature after one died there last year.

Been There, Smoked That: Atlantic City Council temporarily banned smoking in 2008, but less than two weeks later voted to restore it after casino winnings declined by 19.5% during the first week of the ban. Must be something in the air.



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

There are mermaids in New Jersey

If you’ve ever wanted to see a real mermaid, your chance is here! One of the real gems of New Jersey, the Adventure Aquarium on the Camden waterfront, is hosting mermaids now through March 13, every Thursday through Monday. You can see the mermaids in several different environments; under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
KTLA

A good year for casinos? During a pandemic? Bet on it

When the going gets tough, the tough go to casinos. That’s the takeaway from news that the U.S. gambling industry had its highest-grossing year ever in 2021, with a record $53 billion in revenue. That’s up more than 20% from 2019 and blew right past the COVID-impacted $30 billion earned in 2020. Bill Miller, chief […]
GAMBLING
Miami Herald

New Jersey Sports Betting Apps: Best Sportsbook App NJ

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. New Jersey has the largest and most competitive online sports betting market in the country. Anyone in the Garden State can choose from a long list of ambitious New Jersey online sports betting brands. It can be difficult to identify the best New Jersey sports betting apps in such a crowded market, so we created this detailed guide to help you out. Read on to discover your ideal New Jersey sports betting app.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
New Jersey Globe

Kennedy demolished Carter in New Jersey

The final day of the race for the race for the 1980 Democratic nomination came down to New Jersey and seven other states as Jimmy Carter and Ted Kennedy battled for delegates in a rare bid to deny a sitting president his party’s nomination for re-election. Over 617,000 Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FL Radio Group

Churchill Downs Betting on the del Lago Resort & Casino

The del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County will soon have a new owner. Churchill Downs Incorporated purchased Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for $2.5 billion. The sale was announced yesterday. Churchill Downs is the racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company behind the Kentucky Derby, as well as TwinSpires, one...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
KRMG

Oklahoma takes another step toward sports betting at casinos

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma took another step closer to allowing sports betting at casinos on tribal land. House Bill 3008 passed out of Committee 6-4. Those opposed wanted to see negotiations occur between the state and the tribes before another form of gambling is brought to Oklahoma. “If...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Legislature#Smokers#The Daily Upside#Marlboro Reds#The Spectrum Gaming Group#Atlantic City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy