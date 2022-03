Isaac Okoro is the first Cleveland Cavaliers player to be the JYD. Isaac Okoro is a Junkyard Dog. That’s not an insult, in fact, it’s a new thing the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing to highlight those players whose contributions don’t pop up in a stat sheet. Okoro is a curious player, as the Cavaliers clearly took him too high in the 2020 NBA Draft, but his play complements the team so well, that he’s nearly indispensable to the squad.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO