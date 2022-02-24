ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickup truck loses control, slides into back of UHP patrol car in Orem

By Ryan Bittan
 5 days ago

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – At around noon on Wednesday Feb. 23, two troopers were investigating a single-vehicle crash in Orem when a pickup truck with a trailer lost control and slid into the back of their patrol car.

The troopers were on I-15 northbound near mile marker 270 when the accident happened.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that it was snowing and that the roads were icy at the time of the crash.

The driver from the previous accident was in the back of the patrol car at the time as well.

Both he and the driver of the pickup reported no injuries, however, both troopers sustained minor injuries.

The patrol car sustained heavy back-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Orem Police are investigating the crash.

