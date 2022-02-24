Slushy roads, heavy traffic leads to dangerous driving conditions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sleet and freezing rain surprised a number of Arkansans in the Little Rock metro region Wednesday, causing accidents and traffic jams as drivers reacted to the slush.

Dave Parker, a spokesperson with ARDOT, says the department had been focusing precautionary measures in the northern districts of the state as the week went on. But the arrival of sleet in Little Rock led to a change of plans.

“I think it came up a little quicker than most people thought,” Parker said. “First it’s a little rain, then a little sleet, then a little freezing rain.”

ARDOT crews quickly jumped into action, laying down a salt/brine mixture on roadways and calling crews in to standby for emergencies. Parker said as of noon Wednesday, all 10 districts in the state were on 24/7 watch.

One of the biggest issues came as a rush of Arkansans headed home to avoid the weather. Most local school districts released students early at 12:00, while parents then clocked out during lunch to pick up their students. The early release led to major traffic jams on interstates and highways, worsened by frequent accidents as cars failed to prepare for the slush.

“I’ve seen about four wrecks already so yeah, it’s pretty bad out there,” exclaimed Carolyn Brokeshoulder, one her way home from work.

Brokeshoulder’s clinic decided to send staff home for a half-day after the forecast showed worsening road conditions. She stopped at a gas station near the interstate to fill up before the commute, having been tipped off by a coworker that the traffic was bad.

“One of our other staff members called me and she had left work at like 10:00 and it took her two and a half hours to get home,” she said.

The sheer number of incidents across the state due to weather caused ARDOT’s public reporting system – iDrive – to be delayed in marking accidents, as there were too many to keep up with.

Parker warns that road conditions will only worsen over the next two days, and once night falls, all the melted slush will re-freeze, leading to a dangerous morning commute for many. His best advice is to be patient and go slow so as to avoid icy spots.

