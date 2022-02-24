Sen. Frentz talks opposition in Social Security Tax Debate

As Minnesota state lawmakers deal with a $7.7 billion budget surplus, many are asking how we got here. The GOP says the state's social security income tax is partially to blame for the surplus, and for driving seniors from the state. 37 states have already done away with the social security income tax, including neighboring Iowa and Wisconsin.
A cadre of Senate Republicans are pledging to delay speedy consideration of a government funding bill unless Congress defunds President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In a letter to colleagues Monday, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas argued that the mandate continues to affect countless Americans, even though a portion of it has been ruled unconstitutional for private employers.
The legislative session began Jan. 31, and we are working hard to address the many pressing concerns facing our region and our entire state. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an undeniable challenge for all of us. People in northern Minnesota have demonstrated their trusted and true resilience in navigating these difficult times, and many signs point to an economic recovery.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Senate Republicans say they’re proposing the biggest tax cut in state history. The GOP proposal would reduce the first-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and eliminate the state’s tax on Social Security benefits. Senate Republicans say that would provide $8.51 billion in tax relief over the next three years.
A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The full South Dakota Senate will discuss whether recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21 should be legal. Senate Bill 3, called “an act to provide for the use and regulated sale of marijuana,” passed the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 5-3. The bill contains 48 sections in 30 pages to regulate marijuana in the state and came with support from lawmakers on the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
Ryan Wiggins, the host of Wiggins America, Saturday’s 6-8 am on 97.1 FM Talk, explains the recent shift of power in the US Senate. New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan is recovering from a stroke and is currently unable to fulfill his Senatorial duties.
Thomas Massie has done it.
It took nearly two years of batting back competition from hordes of right-wing commentators and conservative lawmakers, but the Republican from Kentucky appears to have devised the single dumbest take on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed nearly a million Americans. He tweeted it out on Wednesday.
“Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” Massie wrote.
Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll ?
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022
Massie neglects to mention that Medicare generally benefits Americans aged...
Earlier in the month, Washington publications sliced and diced the latest fund-raising numbers from House and Senate candidates for clues as to what they could mean for the midterm elections later this year. But beyond the horse race analysis was a more interesting fact: In 2021, for the first time...
Hours after Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) tweeted that Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) told her to "kiss my a--" after she asked him to put a mask on while they boarded a train in the Capitol subway system, he apologized, telling CNN, "My words were not acceptable." Beatty, chair of the...
SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat Wednesday and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges. Cullerton, 52, a former chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and was seated in 2013. In August 2019, he was indicted on multiple charges of embezzlement for allegedly receiving pay and benefits from Teamsters Joint Council 25 while doing little or no work for the union.
Comments / 0