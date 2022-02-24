ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mask recycling at U of A campus helps with sustainability efforts

By Shawndrea Thomas
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWoin_0eNK9mMs00

The University of Arizona is looking at ways to keep the campus greener by using a mask recycling system for students and staff. Last fall the university started a mask recycling system to keep the campus clean and green. Campus Recreation Director Troy Vaughn says 8 special bins are placed at the main and north recreation centers and the bear down gym for collection. When the bins are filled, they’re shipped to PPE recycler Terracycle for processing. Vaughn says finding a company to recycle used masks was difficult.

"We’re keeping thousands of masks out of landfills. I was walking in and one of my employees came up to me and said Troy I picked up 7 masks on the way in from the parking lot. We had a lot of excitement on campus with people saying this is great,” Vaughn said.

Campus recreation and student government joined forces to make it happen. Thousands of masks have been handed out to students and staff since last fall.

"We noticed very early on that students were coming to us saying hey we’re seeing all of these masks being used what's up with that and can we recycle them. Literally we’re up to around 180,000 masks that we have distributed since Labor Day in the fall at campus recreation facilities,” Vaughn said.

UArizona paid $1,600 to process the used PPE. The recreation center and student government are both hoping to get new sustainability funding in the future to cover the cost.

"Any little thing that we can do to make a dent into what’s going into landfills is certainly a plus even if we have to pay a little bit for it,” Vaughn said.

According to Terracycle the recycled materials are repurposed to make patio furniture, shipping pallets, storage containers and more. The company has recycled over 110 tons of PPE waste since the start of the pandemic.

“The students have been incredibly grateful on campus that we have discussed this with. It’s a little cost that goes a long way for our students and a long way for sustainability on campus,” Vaughn said.

DETAILS ON TERRACYCLE: https://www.terracycle.com/en-US

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
The Frederick News-Post

New Market partners with Oakdale HS on recycling efforts

Greener days are ahead in New Market. The Town Council on Thursday unanimously voted to partner with Oakdale High School to assist students in their mission to recycle. The school is ranked 14th nationwide in the NexTrex challenge to recycle soft plastics that can’t be recycled at home, such as plastic Amazon bags, grocery bags, paper towel packaging and more. Each year, the decking company Trex sponsors a competition at schools across the country. Oakdale has collected hundreds of pounds of plastic.
NEW MARKET, MD
iheart.com

Recycling...Or Not

We're using paper straws in plastic cups. Does it make sense? Absolutely not. Recycling bins like the ones in the video can be found everywhere, and not saying they're all the same but when this one was opened up it clearly made no difference.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycler#Sustainability#Mobile Device#College#The University Of Arizona#Ppe#Terracycle#Uarizona
VoiceOfDenton

Plastic Film Recycling – How You Can Help

Keep Denton Beautiful is collecting thin film plastic to recycle so our community can win a high-performance park bench. We love having volunteers to help sort and drop off the plastic film, but we know not everyone who wants to lend a hand is able to do so. Below are a few tips on how you can help from home.
DENTON, TX
Romesentinel.com

HORIZONS 2022: Sovena USA leads the way in sustainability efforts

ROME - During a time when the finite state of Earth’s resources is more apparent than ever, Sovena, USA of Rome – one of the largest olive oil companies in the world – is leading the way in sustainability efforts through each step of their production process.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS 58

UW President working to remove campus mask requirements

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is working with university chancellors to begin removing current mandatory mask requirements on campus with the intent to withdraw them as soon as Mar. 1 and no later than spring break. Thompson said widespread vaccination on university campuses...
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Life Storage Receives Two National Awards For Company Culture & Sustainability Efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the receipt of two national awards recognizing the company’s culture and sustainability efforts. For 2022, Life Storage was named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine and was also recognized as a Sustainalytics ESG Regional Top-Rated Company.
BUSINESS
Richmond.com

University of Richmond loosens mask requirements on campus

The University of Richmond loosened its mask requirements for students and staff on Monday, letting professors choose whether they will require masks in their classes. If a professor continues to require masks in his or her class, students must comply. Students are no longer required to wear them in dining halls.
RICHMOND, VA
WTOL 11

BGSU says masks no longer required on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Starting on Monday, Bowling Green State University will no longer require masks on campus. BGSU president Rodney Rogers made the announcement on the university’s website on Saturday. The decision was made after COVID-19 cases in Wood County have dropped significantly since the beginning of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy