CSU East Bay got the better of visitors Cal Poly Humboldt winning both Friday games in the softball series’ opening doubleheader. The hosting Pioneers came out on top 11-2 in the first game. Already up 2-0, a big seven-run streak put the game out of reach for the Lumberjacks. Second baseman Madeline Ramirez batted in three runs for CSUEB. Cal Poly Humboldt catcher Izzy Starr posted 2 RBI with singles in the third and fifth.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO