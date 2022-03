Interested in current construction projects, plans for new restaurants and shops, or details on renovations to facilities in your area? Our daily commercial project round-up identifies what is being built in and around your neighborhood. The following commercial projects have been filed recently in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO