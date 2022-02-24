Comparing this week’s cold snap to last year’s February freeze

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a chance to get outside this afternoon and enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. If you missed out, don’t worry, there will be a few more warm days this week before things cool off again. For this evening skies will remain clear as temperatures start off in the 50s before sunset, but quickly fall off into the 30s by the 11 o’clock hour. As we head into the overnight, a surface trough will makes its way from west to east across the region. This will generate some clouds which will start us off tomorrow morning with partly sunny skies. Morning lows will start in the mid 20s before sunrise. Once the sun rises temperatures will climb into the 60s across the area with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Winds tomorrow will aid in warming the air as they will be generally out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.

