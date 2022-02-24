ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFSEASON Trailer For Mickey Keating's Offshore Horror Flick

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave site has been vandalized, Marie quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges...

Collider

‘You Are Not My Mother’ Trailer Reveals Chilling Irish Horror Film

The official trailer for Magnet Releasing's eerie chiller, You Are Not My Mother, has dropped. The Irish horror film will be released in theaters and On Demand on March 25 and tells the story of a teen girl named Char whose missing mother returns home, but not exactly as herself. You Are Not My Mother serves as the feature debut for writer and director Kate Dolan, who has directed several memorable short films including 2017's Catcalls. The upcoming horror drama stars Hazel Doupe (Float Like a Butterfly), Carolyn Bracken (Dublin Murders), Ingrid Craigie (Citadel), and Paul Reid (The Ritual).
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

And then then came the horror flick, ‘The Cursed’

Above: "The Cursed" opens on Friday. (Photo/LD Entertainment) Along with the features “Uncharted” and “Dog,” which I wrote about yesterday, another mainstream movie will open on Friday. Its title: “The Cursed.”. Written and directed by Sean Ellis, the film – which is also known under...
MOVIES
Y-105FM

‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Is Back With a New Horror Epic

Jordan Peele looks to complete an unofficial trilogy of scary, smart, satirical, and insightful horror movies with Nope. Peele wrote and directed the film, which comes on the heels of his breakthrough hit Get Out and his impressive followup Up, and once again features Daniel Kaluuya as his star, this time alongside Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dead By Daylight' Trailer Reveals Crossover With 'Ringu' Horror Franchise

After being revealed in December 2021, Behaviour Interactive has released and brand-new trailer and has announced the release date for the next chapter for their asymmetrical multiplayer title Dead by Daylight which will see the horror-themed title crossing over with the Japanese psychological horror franchise, Ringu. The release date is more than "seven days" away (missed opportunity) but fans won't need to wait too much longer as Chapter 23, which is being called "Sadako Rising," will be arriving on March 8th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Kansas City Star

Kat Dennings Clarifies That She and Andrew W.K. Aren’t Married Yet

Still betrothed! Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.‘s jewelry choices have caused fans to wonder if they’re already married, but they haven’t tied the knot yet. The WandaVision actress, 35, clarified that she and her fiancé, 42, are wearing their wedding rings already just because they like them.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Dame Helen Mirren is elegant in black and gold while Vanessa Hudgens stuns in lilac as they pose for portraits ahead of the SAG Awards ceremony

Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are set to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 27. And, Dame Helen Mirren, 76, was elegant in black and gold while Vanessa Hudgens, 33, stunned in lilac as they posed for portraits ahead of the upcoming SAG Awards ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Pattinson Has ‘Cleared His Schedule’ Post-‘Batman’ To Focus On Marriage & Kids With His GF

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, ‘both want to get married and have a family together,’ a source says. Robert Pattinson, 35, is currently splitting his focus between his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, 30, and the highly-anticipated The Batman, in which he stars as the iconic caped crusader opposite Zoe Kravitz. But after the film comes out on March 4, Robert plans to give his girlfriend his full attention as the pair take the next steps in their romance. “For the past few years, Rob has been working non-stop on films. But he has cleared his schedule completely following the release of Batman for a reason,” a source close to Robert told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

Classic Movies That Flopped When They Came Out

As the lackluster box office performance of Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side Story” – released 60 years after the original film version – goes to show, quality entertainment doesn’t always lead to strong ticket sales. Every now and then, however, a movie that bombs during its initial release goes on to become a considerable success […]
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Flash Reportedly Adds Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa

It looks like Wonder Woman and Aquaman will also be part of The Flash. One of the most anticipated comic book movies this year is DCEU's The Flash as it is expected to venture into the multiverse and possibly change the course of the future of the franchise as it will be inspired by the "Flashpoint" storyline from the comics. The exact plot details are still under wraps, but it is expected to feature an array of various DC characters due to its multiverse nature. Now, it looks like two notable DCEU stars will also be part of the film.
MOVIES
MIX 94.9

At Least MN’s Favorite Bad Romance Flick is a Star-Studded Watch

If Minnesotans are going to spend their time watching bad romance flicks, they want it to be a star-studded one from the 80's. My wife loves a good romantic flick. While flying back from Atlanta recently, I caught her watching the 2019 film Five Feet Apart about a couple teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital and fall in love but can never be closer than five feet apart because of their disease. Not exactly a happy watch, but my wife's a sucker for that kind of stuff. I don't gravitate towards the romance category myself, though I did enjoy Nicholas Sparks' Safe Haven (alright, fine -- I watched it for Julianne Hough).
MINNESOTA STATE
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted Wearing A Foot Brace In Rare Outing In Beverly Hills — Photo

The ‘Vanilla Sky’ actress had a boot on her foot that blended in with her almost entirely black outfit while in Beverly Hills. Cameron Diaz seems like she may have injured her foot! The 49-year-old actress and Avaline wine founder was spotted wearing a foot brace on Monday February 21, while she was out and about in Los Angeles. Despite the boot, it looked like Cameron was walking okay and wasn’t hindered by her injury, as she walked through a parking lot with a drink in hand, as she ran some errands.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian West Sits Front Row at Prada Show

Click here to read the full article. SEE ME NOW: A-list Hollywood actors walked the runway for Prada’s men’s show last month, from Jeff Goldblum to Kyle MacLachlan, but for the brand’s women’s show, the celebrity quota was back on the front row. Kim Kardashian West — in dark glasses and inaccessible, cordoned off by tight security — sat next to Rita Ora. Storm Reid, Mackenzie Davis, Shira Haas, Julia Marino, Gus Kenworthy, Matilda Lutz, Emma Mackey, Mahmood, Taylor Russell and Katherine Waterston who also took in the show.More from WWDBlumarine RTW Fall 2022Emporio Armani RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Emporio Armani RTW Fall 2022 Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

Turns Out Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts Has An Unexpected Role In The Flick

Spider-Man: No Way Home just became the most successful movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and there is one actor in the movie who most definitely didn’t spend a single day on set. Thomas Haden Church, who reprised the role of Sandman from Spider-Man 3, did not reunite with Tobey Maguire during the hush-hush production of the Marvel movie. However, now we know who did take his place with the other actors: director Jon Watts.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Why We Are Loving Saweetie’s 3D Nails In The ‘Closer’ Music Video

Leave it to Icy Bae to influence our next nail appointment. The ‘Tap In’ rapper introduced us to Icy Air on her Closer music video and we are obsessed. The nails which were created by Temeka Jackson and her team used everything including crystals, silver chains to match the Icy Air color scheme of light blue and white including her silver short bob.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Telegraph

"Tick Tick...Boom" is excellent film

"Tick, Tick...Boom" is an excellent biographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson who wrote “Rent.” It stars Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield. (Netflix) I am trying to review some of the films or actors nominated for an Academy Award in March.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Studio 666 Trailer Puts the Foo Fighters in a Horror Movie

The Foo Fighters are set to release a new horror movie, and companion album, and before most people had any inkling such a thing existed, a 1-minute red band trailer for the movie hit the internet this morning. Filled with campy gore, Studio 666 is the end result of discussions that Foo Fighters frontman David Grohl said began when somebody pitched him a Foo Fighters horror movie and he told them it was "the stupidest f---ing thing I've ever heard in my life." It wormed its way into the band's minds, though, and now here we are, just days away from the film's release.
MOVIES

