Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will join the others in the region that are no longer requiring masks. Parents received an email and robocall from Superintendent Jaime Alicea late this morning, telling them that masks will be optional starting Wednesday. On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that’s when she would end the school mask mandate. Schools could choose to continue to require masks. Many have already announced that masks will be optional.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO