Lenovo has made progress on multiple fronts, gaining share and improving its mix in PCs, improving share and profitability in mobile, and shrinking losses in Infrastructure. Shares of Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) have been nothing special since my last write-up, losing about 15% of their value, underperforming not just the NASDAQ, but peers like Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) by wide margins. This underperformance comes despite the company more than holding its own in the PC space and showing improvements in its enterprise and mobile units, as well as launching a distinct, high-margin services unit.

