HBCU Legacy Bowl Provides a New Pathway to the Pros

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a new platform to give HBCU student-athletes a pathway to the professional leagues.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl held on Saturday was a rousing success with great pride and conviction. It was a defining moment in the storied annals of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Sometimes, life will give you some surprises if you live long enough. It will provide you with something “extra.” In New Orleans, that something extra is called “lagniappe.”

Some years back, if you had asked us about an all-star football game featuring HBCU student-athletes, we probably would have said it’s a great idea, but it probably won’t happen.

There would have been multiple reasons for our answer — for example, no sponsors, no stadium, and no money. You can probably add a few reasons of your own.

We were incorrect in our assertion. We were glad that we were.

Blessings come in different ways and times. We know they may not come when you want them, but they are right on time.

On a bright, sunny day in February, history was made. February 19th was a stellar day for HBCU athletics. At 3 PM CT, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University.

There were two teams made up of all-stars from the four major African American athletic conferences. They were called Team Gaither and Team Robinson.

Respectively, Jake Gaither and Eddie Robinson were legendary coaches at Florida A&M University and Grambling State University.

Two iconic bands, Grambling State University and St. Augustine High School (New Orleans) provided entertainment. They gave the audience the pop and the flair that made everyone get on their feet.

The entire HBCU Legacy Bowl weekend had so many highlights and had something for everyone.

There was the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Day held at the Hyatt Hotel. It was designed for area students to find out about job opportunities at national companies.

This celebration of HBCU excellence gave would-be employers the chance to meet with students on site. I think many of them left with job offers in hand.

Careers in their chosen fields allow graduates to network and build professional relationships.

That is how events like the HBCU Legacy Bowl come to be in many ways. It’s people making recommendations to others within their circle of influence.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame and multiple sponsors were the catalysts for creating the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Some of the founding partners were the New Orleans Saints, Adidas, Riddell and, 15 And The Mahomes Foundation.

The co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame are James “Shack’ Harris and Doug Williams.

Both are Grambling State University alumni and played quarterback for head coach Eddie Robinson.

Other Black College Football Hall of Fame Trustees are Mel Blount (Southern University), Willie Lanier (Morgan State University), and Art Shell (University of Maryland Eastern Shore).

All of them had outstanding careers in the National Football League. They excelled and achieved at the highest levels of the game.

The commonality that brought them together was that they wanted other HBCU student-athletes to succeed both on and off the field.

Our firm belief is that the HBCU Legacy Bowl will become an annual event. Sponsors were waiting in the wings to gauge the event’s support.

They are now believers.

They are ready to sign on for next year’s game and activities.

The barometer for success is so high, which is excellent news for everyone involved.

Saturday’s game showed that fans would show up to watch talent and future stars.

Team Gaither defeated Team Robinson 22-6. Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom (Tennessee State University) was named Offensive Most Valuable Player, and defensive back Antwan Collier (Florida A&M University) was named Defensive Most Valuable Player.

There were no losers, only winners at the HBCU Legacy Bowl - careers started, and futures made.

Pro scouts were in attendance, and agents were ready to meet their new clients.

We will see many of these young men playing on Sunday in the NFL.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is building a legacy.