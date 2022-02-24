Large group of parents and students show up at D11 meeting amid board member controversy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the District 11 monthly Board of Education meeting Wednesday, a large group of concerned parents and students attended the meeting. They voiced their concerns about the controversial comments of two board members, Jason Jorgensen and Al Loma.

The controversy surrounding Jorgensen is linked to a recent Facebook post depicting a transgender person at a doctors visit. The comment reads, "when you trans and you think you pregnant," with some feces shown on the meme. His post has since been deleted, and Jorgensen has issued a public apology.

"You called my son a pile of feces." Sharon Jamieson said.

Her son is a former D11 student that identifies as transgender. "Had my student been in this district, I would have pulled him because of you, and because of you," Jamieson said to both board members.

Also in question was an incident where Christopher Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, says Al Loma emailed D11 superintendent, Dr. Michael J. Thomas, that Loma was going to "gangster slap" a group of African American D11 board meeting attendees after public comment during a January 12th board meeting.

KRDO obtained that email, from Loma to Thomas, which was released to a group of citizens, Neighbors for Education, via its CORA request.

However, Loma has a different recollection of the events that night. Loma told KRDO his comment was to D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas in a private conversation days after the board meeting.

Loma says he was addressing parental concerns after an individual stated during a board meeting, "You're in bed with the devil, but we have the stick."

"It was very kind of like a thugish comment and I'm like, 'Woah, what is this guy doing,'" Loma said. "I was kind of shocked. I never spoke to a parent that night."

He says his private conversation with Superintendent Thomas was then taken out of context.

"I told him how I felt and within the hour, he released that to the press. That's kind of dirty to say the least."

Loma said he and Thomas have not spoken since the private conversation. Loma claims Thomas has been on vacation ever since.

"I really don't know his intent. I don't know his heart. It calls into question a lot of things that I am concerned about," Loma said.

Many inside the meeting called for the non-partisan Board of Education to stay out of politics and focus on the students.

"It should not matter what age, race, gender, sexuality, religion, political affiliation or whatever other differences someone may hold. You should be representing all of them as a whole."

Board members remained silent during the entire hour long public comment. However, when it came time to give their reports, Director Julie Ott spoke up.

"I believe these actions by Director Jorgenson and Director Loma contribute to a hostile and threatening learning and work environment for our students and our staff, for our community members, and our D11 families. Such comments embarrass this board," Ott said.

Jorgenson offered the entire room another public apology, but did stick by his beliefs.

"My personal and deeply held convictions won't change and are aligned with the bible and biology, and that there are only two genders." Jorgenson said. "That being said, I realize that my post was inconsiderate to others with different beliefs than my own, and was especially inappropriate considering my position as a school board member."

Loma stated during his report that he never had to apologize for his remarks. Rather, that his words were taken out context.

"It was a private conversation about how I felt. It was a rhetorical remark. It wasn't something I intended to do," Loma said.

For some, the resignations of both Jorgenson and Loma are still the only answer.

"A strong message needs to be sent by the rest of the board that this behavior is unacceptable," Jamieson said.

KRDO reached out to District 11 Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas for an interview regarding the allegations against the board members. He declined to comment.

