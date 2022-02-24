ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Large group of parents and students show up at D11 meeting amid board member controversy

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHzog_0eNK7LNH00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the District 11 monthly Board of Education meeting Wednesday, a large group of concerned parents and students attended the meeting. They voiced their concerns about the controversial comments of two board members, Jason Jorgensen and Al Loma.

The controversy surrounding Jorgensen is linked to a recent Facebook post depicting a transgender person at a doctors visit. The comment reads, "when you trans and you think you pregnant," with some feces shown on the meme. His post has since been deleted, and Jorgensen has issued a public apology.

"You called my son a pile of feces." Sharon Jamieson said.

Her son is a former D11 student that identifies as transgender. "Had my student been in this district, I would have pulled him because of you, and because of you," Jamieson said to both board members.

Also in question was an incident where Christopher Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, says Al Loma emailed D11 superintendent, Dr. Michael J. Thomas, that Loma was going to "gangster slap" a group of African American D11 board meeting attendees after public comment during a January 12th board meeting.

KRDO obtained that email, from Loma to Thomas, which was released to a group of citizens, Neighbors for Education, via its CORA request.

However, Loma has a different recollection of the events that night. Loma told KRDO his comment was to D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas in a private conversation days after the board meeting.

Loma says he was addressing parental concerns after an individual stated during a board meeting, "You're in bed with the devil, but we have the stick."

"It was very kind of like a thugish comment and I'm like, 'Woah, what is this guy doing,'" Loma said. "I was kind of shocked. I never spoke to a parent that night."

He says his private conversation with Superintendent Thomas was then taken out of context.

"I told him how I felt and within the hour, he released that to the press. That's kind of dirty to say the least."

Loma said he and Thomas have not spoken since the private conversation. Loma claims Thomas has been on vacation ever since.

"I really don't know his intent. I don't know his heart. It calls into question a lot of things that I am concerned about," Loma said.

Many inside the meeting called for the non-partisan Board of Education to stay out of politics and focus on the students.

"It should not matter what age, race, gender, sexuality, religion, political affiliation or whatever other differences someone may hold. You should be representing all of them as a whole."

Board members remained silent during the entire hour long public comment. However, when it came time to give their reports, Director Julie Ott spoke up.

"I believe these actions by Director Jorgenson and Director Loma contribute to a hostile and threatening learning and work environment for our students and our staff, for our community members, and our D11 families. Such comments embarrass this board," Ott said.

Jorgenson offered the entire room another public apology, but did stick by his beliefs.

"My personal and deeply held convictions won't change and are aligned with the bible and biology, and that there are only two genders." Jorgenson said. "That being said, I realize that my post was inconsiderate to others with different beliefs than my own, and was especially inappropriate considering my position as a school board member."

Loma stated during his report that he never had to apologize for his remarks. Rather, that his words were taken out context.

"It was a private conversation about how I felt. It was a rhetorical remark. It wasn't something I intended to do," Loma said.

For some, the resignations of both Jorgenson and Loma are still the only answer.

"A strong message needs to be sent by the rest of the board that this behavior is unacceptable," Jamieson said.

KRDO reached out to District 11 Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas for an interview regarding the allegations against the board members. He declined to comment.

The post Large group of parents and students show up at D11 meeting amid board member controversy appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez is set to serve as interim chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department following the retirement of Chief Vince Niski. Vasquez joined the department in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 1/2 years. According to CSPD, Vasquez has served The post Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Widefield School District 3 teacher under investigation after use of racial slur in class

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) has confirmed with 13 Investigates that one of their high school teachers is currently under investigation after using a racial slur in the classroom. WSD3 says Mesa Ridge High School Navy JROTC instructor Brian Gauck used the N-word in multiple classes. A spokesperson for The post Widefield School District 3 teacher under investigation after use of racial slur in class appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Summit hosts a couple youth clinics in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) -- They're the newest professional team in the state and now they're bringing their youth clinics to the Steel City with the hope to educate students on the sport. The Colorado Summit Ultimate Disc team is ensuring people know about them. "Really with the intent of sharing the game of ultimate frisbee and making it possible for kids in The post Colorado Summit hosts a couple youth clinics in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors express strong opposition to proposed convenience store in SW Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An online public meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a plan to build a Kum & Go store at the southeast corner of the intersection of 8th and Brookside streets on the city's southwest side. KRDO The convenience store chain filed plans with the city in December requesting The post Neighbors express strong opposition to proposed convenience store in SW Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Pueblo teacher shares indigenous traditions with students

Coyote and bear hides, a buffalo robe, and an eagle staff – all just the tip of the iceberg for a very special teacher in Pueblo. Samuel Gallegos is the man behind the props and the facepaint. He’s a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Ersilia Cruz Middle School. And he’s a very proud Mescalero Apache The post The School Buzz: Pueblo teacher shares indigenous traditions with students appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs looks to refund estimated $15m to residents on utility bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- This Spring, Colorado Springs residents can expect some relief on their utility bill thanks to the TaxPayer's Bill of Rights. The City of Colorado Springs is set to refund an estimated $15 million to city residents in March and May. The refunds will be credited to residential and commercial electric accounts The post Colorado Springs looks to refund estimated $15m to residents on utility bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Military and law enforcement dogs receive training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a dozen military and law enforcement dogs received special training this week at Fort Carson to teach them how to find, bite, and hold on to a potential suspect. The dogs were from several branches of the military and law enforcement agencies from around the area. The dogs The post Military and law enforcement dogs receive training at Fort Carson appeared first on KRDO.
FORT CARSON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cultural Corridor Banner program celebrates Black History month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The new Cultural Corridor in Downtown highlights diverse people who have helped shape our Colorado Springs community. It's part of a project started by Downtown Ventures with the help of the Pioneer's Museum. Each banner highlights a different influential African American representing different eras in Colorado Springs history. "We said let's The post Cultural Corridor Banner program celebrates Black History month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#D11 Superintendent#African American#Cora
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs city officials finally agree on, announce plans for new downtown transit center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 20 years of stalled progress, the city announced this week that the long-considered project to build a new downtown transit center will happen. Officials confirmed that the project will be in a half-square-block area, currently a parking lot, just north of the main post office -- bordered by Pikes The post Colorado Springs city officials finally agree on, announce plans for new downtown transit center appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library CEO resigns after City Council appoints conservative board members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- John Spears has been the head of the Pikes Peak Library District for more than five years, but now he's leaving town for a gig in New York, and an appointment by the Colorado Springs City Council may have forced his hand. Spears' resignation came after the city council voted on The post Pikes Peak Library CEO resigns after City Council appoints conservative board members appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy