ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Parking problems in Old Colorado City discussed by city officials, merchants

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbUHN_0eNK7KUY00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Free parking at three lots in this shopping and dining area on the city's west side could be ending soon, and business owners are unhappy about the possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSPC9_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

The lots, totaling around 165 spaces, are operated by the city's Parks and Recreation Department but the city's Parking Enterprise wants to assume control of them while continuing to manage its own paid parking lot of 42 spaces along busy Colorado Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxgZF_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

"If we can be consistent in the operation of those lots and have them all be pay lots, then that will reduce traffic -- which is a major concern in Old Colorado City," said Scott Lee, director of the Parking Enterprise. "People won't have to drive around looking for spaces in the free lots. Making them all pay lots will discourage people from parking too long, encourage turnover and bring more people to eat and shop here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15s6Tc_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

Concern about the situation rose earlier this month after some merchants and employees who use the free lots, received warnings that they were in violation of the three-hour daily time limit.

"There have been signs posted for years about the time limit," Lee said. "We haven't enforced it because of staffing shortages on our part, but we want to start enforcing it. Too many people are parking for three hours, leaving to drive around the block and come right back."

Jewels Burdick runs Simple Body Products and expressed her unhappiness with the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pH6WZ_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

"We were given no notification that this was going to happen," she said. "They just started issuing warning tickets on our cars. When I called the city office, they told us that we should park out in the residential areas if we didn't want to pay for parking. We don't have a police presence on this side of town, and I'm worried about the safety and liability of me and my staff, having to walk blocks to get to our cars after we lock up at night."

A group of more than 30 affected business owners met with parking officials at OCC Brewing for 90 minutes Wednesday to discuss the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOa2G_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

Some merchants said that customers also use the free lots, and the lack of space is hurting business.

"So many people no longer go to Manitou Springs because parking is such a mess there," one man said. "I don't want that to happen to Old Colorado City."

While some merchants said that the solution is to create more parking spaces -- possibly by building a parking garage or building a larger parking lot -- Lee said that street parking is a lesser concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWMF6_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

"Right now, we don't have the money for something like that," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9NHe_0eNK7KUY00
KRDO

Parking officials agreed to stop leaving warning notices on vehicles parked in the free lots and continue to work with merchants to find a solution; officials said they hope to have a plan in place and agreed upon before the start of the summer tourist season.

The post Parking problems in Old Colorado City discussed by city officials, merchants appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors express strong opposition to proposed convenience store in SW Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An online public meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a plan to build a Kum & Go store at the southeast corner of the intersection of 8th and Brookside streets on the city's southwest side. KRDO The convenience store chain filed plans with the city in December requesting The post Neighbors express strong opposition to proposed convenience store in SW Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez is set to serve as interim chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department following the retirement of Chief Vince Niski. Vasquez joined the department in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 1/2 years. According to CSPD, Vasquez has served The post Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

DMV unveils design of new Colorado driver’s licenses

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After two years of planning, Colorado's new driver's licenses are finally here. Monday, Governor Jared Polis revealed the Iconic Credential during a press conference at the History Colorado in Denver. The new design was chosen from a public competition that received more than 400 submissions. After a state committee and the The post DMV unveils design of new Colorado driver’s licenses appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman swings ax around and assaults police officer in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman on Sunday for swinging an ax around at people in downtown Colorado Springs. At around 11:50 a.m., police responded to the intersection of E. Platte Avenue and N. Tejon Street. Police attempted to make contact with the woman but after multiple commands, The post Woman swings ax around and assaults police officer in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Colorado City, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis' Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward announcement is painting a path for a brighter future in Colorado. The Mayor of Pueblo, Nick Gradisar expressed his enthusiasm earlier last week. In the City of Pueblo's news release, the state of Colorado has the 10th lowest death The post Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found on train tracks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an incident involving a train after a "deceased female body" was found on the tracks. According to police, the incident has shut down Sierra Madre St at Mill St and Las Vegas at Royer St. Officers say the area will be closed for The post Body found on train tracks in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman shot in the hand in southeast Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is recovering from her injuries after she was shot in the hand in southeast Colorado Springs on Sunday night, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). In the police report, just before 9 p.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to a hospital where the injured The post Woman shot in the hand in southeast Colorado Springs, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Application period for big-game licenses in Colorado opens tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2022 are urged to review the changes in license requirements and fees in the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure prior to the March 1 opening of the primary draw application period (March 1 - April 5 at 8 p.m. MT). Colorado Parks The post Application period for big-game licenses in Colorado opens tomorrow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Colorado City#Free Parking#Street Parking#Parking Spaces#Parking Garage#The Parking Enterprise#Krdo Concern
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Summit hosts a couple youth clinics in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) -- They're the newest professional team in the state and now they're bringing their youth clinics to the Steel City with the hope to educate students on the sport. The Colorado Summit Ultimate Disc team is ensuring people know about them. "Really with the intent of sharing the game of ultimate frisbee and making it possible for kids in The post Colorado Summit hosts a couple youth clinics in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs looks to refund estimated $15m to residents on utility bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- This Spring, Colorado Springs residents can expect some relief on their utility bill thanks to the TaxPayer's Bill of Rights. The City of Colorado Springs is set to refund an estimated $15 million to city residents in March and May. The refunds will be credited to residential and commercial electric accounts The post Colorado Springs looks to refund estimated $15m to residents on utility bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants prep for Mardi Gras 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mardi gras is March 1 — a day to indulge on Fat Tuesday, and after COVID-19 upended the entire restaurant industry over the last two years, Colorado Springs businesses are ready to celebrate with large gatherings for the first time in a while. Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is The post Colorado Springs restaurants prep for Mardi Gras 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested in connection to several robberies reported in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man in connection to several robberies reported in Colorado Springs. Police say the suspect, Ryan David Nelson, 50, had a warrant out for his arrest on Thursday, Feb. 3. That day, Nelson was arrested by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit in the 8000 The post Man arrested in connection to several robberies reported in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Juvenile arrested for spitting and throwing rocks at marked police vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile was arrested late Sunday night for vandalizing marked police vehicles in East Colorado Springs. Police say at around 9 p.m., they were in the 4200 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave. conducting a follow-up for another investigation in the area when they witnessed the juvenile spitting and throwing The post Juvenile arrested for spitting and throwing rocks at marked police vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs city officials finally agree on, announce plans for new downtown transit center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 20 years of stalled progress, the city announced this week that the long-considered project to build a new downtown transit center will happen. Officials confirmed that the project will be in a half-square-block area, currently a parking lot, just north of the main post office -- bordered by Pikes The post Colorado Springs city officials finally agree on, announce plans for new downtown transit center appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters responding to hotel fire off I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire at the WoodSpring Suites in Colorado Springs. The hotel is located near I-25 and West Fillmore Street. Officials with CSFD say multiple hotel units have been evacuated and they currently have the fire under control. Everyone has The post Colorado Springs firefighters responding to hotel fire off I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Traffic delays expected while crews work on I-25 near S. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should expect delays and closures while the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to demolish portions of the I-25 bridges over S. Academy Boulevard. Below are the traffic impacts from the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project: South Academy Boulevard Sunday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.Eastbound lane The post Traffic delays expected while crews work on I-25 near S. Academy Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area. These delays and closings will take effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23: Schools Roosevelt Charter Academy (CLOSED)School District 49 (CLOSED)Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)Academy District 20 - Middle and high schools The post Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Whataburger officially opens first Colorado location on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The long-waited popular Texas fast food joint, Whataburger officially opened its first Colorado Springs location on Wednesday. The restaurant is located at 1310 Interquest Parkway, north end in Colorado Springs. “We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks, The post Whataburger officially opens first Colorado location on Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County to use ARPA funds on storm, water, and road infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- In a meeting, the El Paso County Board of commissioners explained how the county is spending its allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act. The El Paso County Board of Commissioners wants to be transparent about the allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds, saying $25 million will go to surface and stormwater infrastructure. El Paso County ranks second in receiving the most funds in The post El Paso County to use ARPA funds on storm, water, and road infrastructure appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County mother remembers children lost in Highway 50 car crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- February 15th, 2022 is a day Rachel Frazier will never forget. She arrived at the scene of a car crash along Highway 50 and 36th Lane just after 5 P.M. and was told that her grandmother Ada, son Trenton and daughter Mckenzie had been hit by a truck in the middle The post Pueblo County mother remembers children lost in Highway 50 car crash appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy