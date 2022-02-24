Parking problems in Old Colorado City discussed by city officials, merchants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Free parking at three lots in this shopping and dining area on the city's west side could be ending soon, and business owners are unhappy about the possibility.

The lots, totaling around 165 spaces, are operated by the city's Parks and Recreation Department but the city's Parking Enterprise wants to assume control of them while continuing to manage its own paid parking lot of 42 spaces along busy Colorado Avenue.

"If we can be consistent in the operation of those lots and have them all be pay lots, then that will reduce traffic -- which is a major concern in Old Colorado City," said Scott Lee, director of the Parking Enterprise. "People won't have to drive around looking for spaces in the free lots. Making them all pay lots will discourage people from parking too long, encourage turnover and bring more people to eat and shop here."

Concern about the situation rose earlier this month after some merchants and employees who use the free lots, received warnings that they were in violation of the three-hour daily time limit.

"There have been signs posted for years about the time limit," Lee said. "We haven't enforced it because of staffing shortages on our part, but we want to start enforcing it. Too many people are parking for three hours, leaving to drive around the block and come right back."

Jewels Burdick runs Simple Body Products and expressed her unhappiness with the situation.

"We were given no notification that this was going to happen," she said. "They just started issuing warning tickets on our cars. When I called the city office, they told us that we should park out in the residential areas if we didn't want to pay for parking. We don't have a police presence on this side of town, and I'm worried about the safety and liability of me and my staff, having to walk blocks to get to our cars after we lock up at night."

A group of more than 30 affected business owners met with parking officials at OCC Brewing for 90 minutes Wednesday to discuss the situation.

Some merchants said that customers also use the free lots, and the lack of space is hurting business.

"So many people no longer go to Manitou Springs because parking is such a mess there," one man said. "I don't want that to happen to Old Colorado City."

While some merchants said that the solution is to create more parking spaces -- possibly by building a parking garage or building a larger parking lot -- Lee said that street parking is a lesser concern.

"Right now, we don't have the money for something like that," he said.

Parking officials agreed to stop leaving warning notices on vehicles parked in the free lots and continue to work with merchants to find a solution; officials said they hope to have a plan in place and agreed upon before the start of the summer tourist season.

