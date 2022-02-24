ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine president says tens of thousands could die as he vows country will defend itself against Russia

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yIYo_0eNK7HqN00

Ukraine’s president has warned that tens of thousands of people could die in a conflict with Russia, as he vowed his country would defend itself against any invasion.

As tensions mounted in Europe’s most perilous strategic crisis in decades, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional speech in the early hours of Thursday in which he insisted the people of Ukraine wanted peace.

Yet, he said if Russia were to push ahead with an invasion, his country and his people would defend themselves.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” said Mr Zelensky, speaking in Kiev. “The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

In a speech delivered in Russian and which was partly directed at Russia and its leadership, he added: “But if we are attacked, if someone attempts to take away our land, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves.”

He added: “When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price. People lose their money, reputation, freedom, living standards, and most importantly – they lose their loved ones and themselves.”

“Nothing’s ever enough in a war, but there’s more than enough pain, dirt, and death. Tens of thousands of deaths.”

The speech came as fears grew that Russia was set to invade Ukraine, perhaps as early as Thursday, despite Moscow’s denials that it has any plan to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9Avd_0eNK7HqN00

On Monday, Russia formally recognised two break-away pro-Russian entities that had been de facto under the control of Moscow since the war of 2014. Mr Putin has also vowed to send in “peacekeeping forces”, something that has caused deep consternation in Ukraine.

In an apparent reference to Mr Putin’s move to sanction the deployment of the Russian military to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine, Mr Zelensky warned that “this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent”.

“Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.

He challenged the Russian propaganda claims, saying that “you are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free”.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian legislators approved a decree that imposed a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days starting on Thursday. The measure allowed the authorities to declare curfews and restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organisations “in the interests of national security and public order”.

The action reflected increasing concern among Ukrainian authorities after weeks of trying to project calm. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended that any Ukrainians who are there leave immediately.

In a speech late on Monday night, Mr Putin told his nation, and the world, he believed Ukraine was an integral part of Russia.

“Ukraine is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space,” Mr Putin said in comments that were heavily criticised.

“These are our comrades, those dearest to us – not only colleagues, friends and people who once served together, but also relatives, people bound by blood, by family ties.”

Mr Putin has long claimed that ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Nato and the West has put his country under unfair pressure by the placing of thousands of troops and more than 100 nuclear warheads in Europe.

He has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine should not be permitted to join Nato and has accused the West of backing the 2014 coup that overthrew a democratically elected pro-Russian leader, and replaced him with someone more pro-Western.

A number of analysts believe Mr Putin’s remarks do bear some merit, and many Western nations supported the protests that resulted in the ousting of Viktor Yanukovych, and his replacement with Petro Poroshenko.

The Biden administration has said it cannot make a guarantee to Mr Putin about Ukraine’s future membership of Nato. However, the US president said earlier this year, he did not foresee Ukraine joining Nato any time soon.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Secretary-General António Guterres said: “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking the Ukraine. Give peace a chance.”

Shortly afterwards, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US believed a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine was imminent”.

“Tonight, we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbass and move forces into combat ready positions,” she said.

“This is a perilous moment. And we are here for one reason and one reason only, to ask Russia to stop return to your borders. Send your troops and your tanks and your planes back to their barracks and hangers and send your diplomats to the negotiating table.”

Her comments echoed those of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told told NBC he could not predict when Russia would invade Ukraine but warned it could be imminent. He said: “Look, I can’t put a date or an exact time on it but everything is in place for Russia to move forward.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petro Poroshenko
Person
António Guterres
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Un Security Council#Ukrainian#Pro Russian#Eu
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

525K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy