ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Family of wrongfully accused Waukegan basketball player meets with state’s attorney

By Jenna Barnes
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3vl3_0eNK6wd100

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The family of a wrongfully accused Waukegan High School basketball player met with the Lake County State’s Attorney Wednesday as they continue to look for answers.

Martell Williams, 15, was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery — accused of a shooting a store clerk at a Dollar General in Waukegan.

Williams was playing a high school basketball game in Lincolnshire at the exact time that shooting occurred.

He gave a false confession. His lawyer and State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said it was because of the way police questioned him .

“Some people who were in the store wrongfully identified him out of a lineup and one thing led to another, they went to the school, they arrested him and they started telling him they already knew he’d been at the store,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “And so by confronting him in that way, by telling him we already know this to be true, they led to this problem.”

The family reviewed the video of that interrogation at the police department after their meeting with Rinehart.

“It was horrible, it was horrible to watch,” family attorney Kevin O’Connor said. “His mom was so disturbed she had to leave the room.”

Williams spent two nights in juvenile detention before his family could prove his innocence and have the charges dropped.

“It’s a problematic area, it’s a problematic technique to be using when it comes to juveniles,” Eric Rinehart said.

Family of Waukegan High School basketball player wrongfully arrested demands answers

A new state law took effect last month that states if an “officer knowingly uses deception” to obtain a confession from someone younger than 18, that confession won’t be admissible in court.

“I think we need to improve from this, we don’t want to minimize the terror that Martell went through, we don’t want to minimize that in any way. But we have to do better,” Rinehart said.

Williams’ lawyer said the meeting with the state’s attorney was promising. He said it’s still early but he hasn’t ruled out filing a lawsuit against the police department.

At this time, Waukegan police have not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

16-year-old boy shot to death on Near North Side

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in the city’s Near North Side community area early Monday morning, according to police. Police said just after 2 a.m., the boy was in the first block of East Grand Avenue outside the Red Line Station when an unknown gunman fired shots at the teen. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Streamwood man shot, killed over traffic dispute

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — A Streamwood man was shot to death Sunday over a traffic dispute, police said. Just before 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Bartlett Road and Oltendorf Road on the report of a traffic dispute and shooting. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe a...
STREAMWOOD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Lincolnshire, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
WGN News

Kankakee notes milestone of most female officers in history

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A police department outside Chicago has reported a milestone of having the most female officers in its history. The Kankakee Police Department has 10 female officers currently, or roughly 16% of its 61 officers, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal. The officers’ experience with the department ranges from six months to more […]
KANKAKEE, IL
WGN News

Chicago Park District legal bills top $300,000 in abuse case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Park District has paid at least $330,000 to outside law firms investigating the department’s response to allegations of sexual harassment or abuse involving lifeguards at pools and beaches. Legal bills connected to the issue include $259,000 to a law firm charged with investigating the park district’s response to the allegations, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongfully Accused#Basketball Player#Lincolnshire Police#Waukegan High School#State
WGN News

42-year-old woman found shot to death on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 42-year-old woman was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head in Irving Park late Friday night, according to police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the death to be a homicide. The woman was discovered inside a black SUV near her residence in the 3300 block of West […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Northwest Indiana officer found dead in patrol car Friday

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Lake County Sheriff’s officer was found dead in his patrol vehicle on Friday. At around 4:30 p.m., a civilian employee of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department made the discovery in the parking lot at the East Chicago Courthouse. The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating. […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot Saturday morning in a hookah parlor and that one victim died and two people suffered critical injuries. Police Capt. Dori Koren said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and that preliminary information indicates there was a party during which two people got […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

23-year-old man killed in single-vehicle car crash on West Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was driving a grey Dodge Magnum traveling eastbound in the 4600 block of West North Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. when the car he was driving struck a pole […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Community activist organizes gun lock handout

CHICAGO — In an effort to prevent gun-related deaths for young children, community activist Andrew Holmes organized a gun lock handout Saturday. Over 400 gun locks were distributed during the event along South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago during the event, with Holmes planning to distribute an additional 1,000 locks to Dolton residents next.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois COVID-19 mask mandate lifted Monday for most indoor spaces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The need for face coverings in most indoor spaces in Illinois was ending Monday as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier announced that he would lift the mandate for masks to slow the spread of the deadly virus as the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations fall. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Southwest Side Alderman helps pump gas for CPD bulletproof vests

CHICAGO — An old-style filling station in Morgan Park where the gas is pumped for customers is helping to raise money for bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers. Southwest Side Ald. Matthew O’Shea helped pump gas at Kean gas station located at 111th Street and Talman Avenue, where 15 cents a gallon will benefit the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy